Giants news, 8/30: What Boogie brings the Giants, roster cuts, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- Film study: What does Carlos ‘Boogie’ Basham bring the Giants?
- New York Giants 53-man roster analysis: Several surprises, including Boogie Basham
- 10 players the Giants could look to add via waivers, free agency
- Giants announce Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, eight others as team captains
- Giants to activate Wan’Dale Robinson from PUP list, per report
More Giants news
Daniel Jones' 'swagger has grown' as Giants' leader: Saquon Barkley
Eight Players Who Could Be of Interest to Giants - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More
NY Giants roster 2023: List of cuts, and position analysis
Giants set initial 53-man roster after cuts: Which surprising moves did Joe Schoen make? - nj.com
Giants’ roster analysis: Which cuts were most surprising, where is team strongest and weakest? - nj.com
Boomer & Jerry: What can we expect from Daniel Jones 2023?
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...