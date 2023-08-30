Poll: Who should the Giants start at guard?

The New York Giants ran a three-guard rotation between Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson and Joshua Ezeudu throughout training camp. That left us with no certainty as to which two of those players would be the starters Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Vote in our weekly 'SB Nation Reacts' poll to let us know which combination you would most like to see.

It is possible, of course, that Bredeson and Ezeudu could rotate at left guard. That is what they did a year ago until Ezeudu suffered a season-ending injury.

One thing our poll does not allow you to do is write in the name of former Giant Justin Pugh, a player many fans would like to see return to the team.

