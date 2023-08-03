 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates from Thursday’s Giants training camp practice: Day 7

Your open thread for all the updates from Thursday’s Giants’ practice

By Ed Valentine Updated
Practice updates

Oh, no!

The Jalin Hyatt Show appears to be continuing.

The juggling continues at a variety of positions during training camp. It is noteworthy, though, that rookie John Michael Schmitz is the first-team center again. That job appears to have been decided.

Here is a little more on who does not appear to be practicing on Thursday.

Looks like no Parris Campbell today.

Presser points

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, a Northwestern alumni, addresses the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald by the school amidst a hazing controversy.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale praises his two rookie cornerbacks, first-round pick Deonte Banks and sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III.

Here is more from Wink on Hawkins.

It is readily apparent from the look on his face that Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey isn’t a fan of the league’s new kickoff rule.

The New York Giants begin their third three-day practice block on training camp when they take the field on Thursday morning at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Practice, which is scheduled to be in shells, begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will speak to media before practice.

After Thursday, only two more practices will be open to fans.

Tracker

