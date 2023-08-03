Live updates from Thursday’s Giants training camp practice: Day 7

Practice updates

Giants interior D lineman Ryder Anderson just went down and came up slowly in pain holding his right tricep. Hopefully it isn’t what it looks like — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 3, 2023

The Jalin Hyatt Show appears to be continuing.

On que, Jaylin Hyatt makes the play of the day(so far) with a deep catch from Daniel Jones over two defenders.

(7 on 7)



Another “momma there goes that man” moment from the Rookie. — Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) August 3, 2023

The juggling continues at a variety of positions during training camp. It is noteworthy, though, that rookie John Michael Schmitz is the first-team center again. That job appears to have been decided.

Position battles update. Starters during the seventh camp practice:



• C: Schmitz (fourth day in a row)



• LG: Ezeudu (second day in a row)



• RG Bredeson



• ILB2: McFadden



• Slot CB: Holmes



• S: Pinnock (fourth day in a row) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 3, 2023

Here is a little more on who does not appear to be practicing on Thursday.

Don’t see WR Jeff Smith (knee), OL Jack Anderson (?) and DL Leonard Williams (?) at practice. WR Parris Campbell (?) is on the side. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 3, 2023

Looks like no Parris Campbell today.

Giants WR Parris Campbell is preparing to work on the side today as Giants start practice



Campbell has caught a ton of passes so far in the first week — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 3, 2023

Presser points

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, a Northwestern alumni, addresses the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald by the school amidst a hazing controversy.

Giants OC and Northwestern alum Mike Kafka starts off with remarks about Northwestern and Pat Fitzgerald pic.twitter.com/368lbulF7j — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 3, 2023

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale praises his two rookie cornerbacks, first-round pick Deonte Banks and sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III.

#NYGiants Wink - hawkins has had a great camp...doesnt matter how you got here - it is what you do....banks been great - knock him down 9x and he gets up 10 — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 3, 2023

Here is more from Wink on Hawkins.

"It doesn't matter where you come from once you get here because of the people and the resources"



Wink Martindale on Tre Hawkins and the Giants' player development: pic.twitter.com/eKMG3NnVqG — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 3, 2023

It is readily apparent from the look on his face that Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey isn’t a fan of the league’s new kickoff rule.

#Giants STC Thomas McGaughey speaking on the constant adjustment within special teams pic.twitter.com/YtGa7eJBVR — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) August 3, 2023

The New York Giants begin their third three-day practice block on training camp when they take the field on Thursday morning at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Practice, which is scheduled to be in shells, begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will speak to media before practice.

After Thursday, only two more practices will be open to fans.

