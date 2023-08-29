 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants announce Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, eight others as team captains

By Chris Pflum
New York Giants Training Camp Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced the team’s captains for the 2023 season on Tuesday.

It’s an expansive list featuring well-tenured Giants as well as newcomers.

Offensive captains

  • QB Daniel Jones
  • OT Andrew Thomas
  • RB Saquon Barkley
  • TE Darren Waller

Defensive captains

  • DT Dexter Lawrence
  • DT Leonard Williams
  • LB Bobby Okereke
  • CB Adoree’ Jackson
  • S Xavier McKinney

Special Teams

  • K Graham Gano

The Giants will have 10 captains this year, with representatives from every level of the offense and defense. It’s somewhat remarkable to see (roughly) 20 percent of the roster with a Captains ‘C’ on their jersey, but it’s worth noting that all of them were voted on by their teammates.

Some of the names, like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, and Graham Gano are hardly surprising. That said, it’s encouraging to see the team vote free agent additions Bobby Okereke and Darren Waller among their leaders.

