Giants to activate Wan'Dale Robinson from PUP list, per report

The New York Giants are set to activate Wwide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Tuesday, per a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapport.

Robinson has spent the 2023 offseason on the PUP list as he works his way back from the torn ACL that ended his rookie year. He suffered the injury in the Giants' Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions. It was suspected that Robinson, nine months removed from the injury, would start the season on the PUP list. However, optimism that he could start the season grew when he was spotted running routes just before the end of training camp.

It remains to be seen how quickly Robinson will be reintegrated into the offense, or what his role will be given the abundance of slot options. Regardless, it's good to see the Giants' 2022 second-round pick back on the field.

The only player remaining on PUP is cornerback Aaron Robinson.