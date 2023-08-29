Giants news, 8/29: Roster moves, Darnay Holmes, Saquon Barkley, Bobby Okereke, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Cornerback Darnay Holmes will take a pay cut to remain with the New York Giants, per a report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Holmes, a 2020 fourth-round pick entering the final year of his rookie contract, has a $2.743 million 2023 base salary and a $2.94 million cap hit. According to the NFL minimum salary table, the lowest salary Holmes could play for in 2023 in $1.08 million.

The Giants made four other personnel moves—G Jack Anderson, G Wyatt Davis and DB Zyon Gilbert were waived, injured; TE Chris Myarick was placed on the injured reserve list.

Does Saquon Barkley still want to be a Giant for life?

“Oh, yeah. I don’t think that really changed,’’ Barkley told The Post on Sunday at a promotional event at Chelsea Piers. “They know how I feel. I’m not really too focused on that right now.’’

Dexter Lawrence appears in the NFL’s 2023 season ad

All in favor of replacing the griddy with Sexy Dexy ‍♂️#YouCantMakeThisStuffUp pic.twitter.com/mXJmuFm5Ei — New York Giants (@Giants) August 28, 2023

It’s a little bit different now that I’m starting to feel like a veteran. You get to a point where you start to feel a shift of you’re learning and now you’re starting to teach. You’re always learning, but as far as the people that are around you, I’ve played more ball than most of the people in the room. Guys who are fighting to make the team or fighting to get a roster spot or have been in the league and have only been active for a game or two, they still don’t have the real game experience that I have. It’s kind of weird, but at the same, it’s something that’s part of life and I’m embracing it.

The Cardinals had questions about Simmons effort during training camp.

"Through training camp and two preseason games, the Cardinals didn't like what they saw both in terms of play and effort," wrote SI.com's Donnie Druin. "Simmons was again burnt toast in coverage and simply gave up on a few plays in the loss vs. Kansas City."

The reigning conference champion Eagles still have a vaunted roster. The Cowboys do as well, now with Trey Lance as a surprise emergency plan behind Dak Prescott. And both Daniel Jones and Sam Howell looked confident with improved surroundings for the Giants and Commanders, respectively. The key will be whether Darren Waller stays healthy as Jones' new No. 1, and whether Eric Bieniemy can trust Howell to operate his offense over the long haul. At the very least, the entertainment value is here!

19. New York Giants

The Giants had no explosive element in their offense last year. Their 43 plays of 20-plus yards ranked last in that category, and their 28 completions of 20-plus yards were not only the fewest of any team last season, but the fewest of any offense in the past 10 years! The Giants traded for tight end Darren Waller, but he will turn 31 in September and has played in a total of 20 games the past two seasons. They drafted speedy wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round, but over the past 10 years average rookie production for third-round picks has been just 23 catches for 308 yards.

The Giants improved their secondary with draft picks Deonte Banks (first round) and Tre Hawkins (sixth) and linebacker corps (by signing Bobby Okereke and trading for Isaiah Simmons). They won a lot of games because of Wink Martindale's defense last season, and he's got more to work with now.

This week’s opponent

Reports have Tolbert playing faster and with more confidence, and getting his timing down with Dak Prescott, have carried into camp practices and preseason reps. Even Cooks has been impressed with Tolbert’s work ethic to put a forgettable rookie year behind him.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2023 regular season with 28-year-old rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey.

He played soccer while in college at Notre Dame, and made it to the MLS as a first-round draft pick of Toronto FC in 2017. But one year later Aubrey found himself out a job, and by 2022 he had completed the transformation from futbol to football, locking down the kicking job with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Peter King writes:

I don’t get this from Dallas’ perspective either … unless deep down Jerry and Stephen Jones are questioning whether Dak Prescott is either the long-term quarterback or can be re-signed after his contract expires in 2024. Cooper Rush went 4-1 when Prescott was hurt last year, and I doubt sincerely Mike McCarthy would start Lance over Rush in 2023 if Prescott gets hurt again. So this is a play to get Lance in the building and see what he’s got, I guess. But how does Lance get more experience in Dallas this year when he shows up to learn a brand new offense on Aug. 26, coming into a team with every bit the championship expectation that the Niners had?

Jerry Jones says Cowboys would have drafted Jalen Hurts in 2020 'had he fallen' | CBSSports.com

