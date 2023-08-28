Giants news, 8/28: Bryce Ford-Wheaton to IR, 10 players cut, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Rookie wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton will be placed on injured by the New York Giants after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets.

Ford-Wheaton, an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, was bidding for a spot on the 53-man roster before suffering the injury early in Saturday’s game.

The team parted ways with 10 players as it works to getting down to the 53 man roster on Tuesday, the two most notable being WR Collin Johnson and RB James Robinson. Others let go include DT Kevin Atkins, DB Darren Evans, NT Donovan Jeter, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Brandin Bryant, T Korey Cunningham, T Julien Davenport and WR Jaydon Mickens.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Here is another stab at a 53-man roster projection.

BBV’s Nick Falato breaks down how Isaiah Simmons was used against the Jets on Saturday

The anatomy of a play: Isaiah Simmons pressure and how Wink Martindale wastes opposing blockers pic.twitter.com/hdsxvihgwy — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 27, 2023

Cor’Dale Flott: There were thoughts that Flott in his second year with the Giants could emerge as a contender for the slot cornerback role. He did not stay healthy this summer, though, sidelined with an abdominal injury. Not sure where the role is for him now.

“They held me back but it was all for the greater good of my health,” Shepard said. “I feel like it helped a lot. The days I was out there, I was able to play to the max. I don’t know if it would’ve been like that if I was pounding every day coming back from the ACL. I feel like I got enough tape out there to show what I can do, what I can bring to the team.”

After two series for Taylor, quarterback Tommy DeVito came into the game. He went 19-for-29 for 210 yards with an interception and one touchdown. Save the interception, which came mid-drive in Jets territory, DeVito had a strong enough evening. He threw decent balls and connected a lot with David Sills who led the receivers with 81 yards.

“I think Tommy’s improved since he’s been here,” Daboll said. “So he’s improved in the practices and the meeting room since he first got here. I think he’s come a long way and certainly learned a lot. You can tell it’s important to him. He’s gone out there and played well and executed when we played. I’m proud of how he’s competed and how he’s improved.”

WR Jalin Hyatt had the All-Pro beat

1st play of the game: Jalin Hyatt vs. Sauce Gardner pic.twitter.com/ZzkrpWmsgt — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 27, 2023

Jihad Ward wasn’t going to let Aaron Rodgers get out of his Jets debut without knowing the Giants were there, too.

6. Evan Neal, New York Giants

During his three years in Tuscaloosa, Neal played three different positions, bouncing from left guard to left and right tackle. So, this fall will be the first time he sticks at one spot in back-to-back years since he was in high school. That should help with his development, especially when it comes to his footwork as he won’t have to re-learn a new position.

This week’s opponent

“I mean obviously understand it’s a business,” Prescott said. “That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better and we’re going to continue to get back at it and know that we’ve got one goal as a team.”

Another angle to the trade is Prescott’s contract situation. His current deal is up after the 2024 season and offseason chatter about an extension didn’t result in a deal.

We have been waiting to see the team’s new kicker get some action and that’s what we got on Saturday. It wasn’t much, but Brandon Aubrey was able to connect on a 59-yard field goal after missing from the same distance earlier in the game. Aubrey also made all four of his extra points. The Cowboys continue to have this unwavering belief in their young kicker and there hasn’t been any reason for us to believe otherwise.

Around the league

Eagles teammates marvel at rookie DT Jalen Carter: 'He's a game-changer' | FOX Sports

No, Tanner McKee should not be the Eagles’ backup QB (but neither should Marcus Mariota) | Bleeding Green Nation

Jets HC Robert Saleh names Mekhi Becton starting right tackle after preseason finale | NFL.com

Josh Jacobs, Raiders reach one-year deal worth up to $12 million | CBSSports.com

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) heading to injured reserve, won’t play in 2023 | NFL.com

Browns WR Jakeem Grant out for year; Marquise Goodwin back | ESPN.com

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension | NFL.com

Patriots trade Pierre Strong Jr. to Browns for Tyrone Wheatley Jr. | Pro Football Talk

Tyler Boyd praises the maturation of Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase | Cincy Jungle

Dolphins-Jags preseason game suspended following injury to Miami's Daewood Davis; WR released from hospital | CBSSports.com

Broncos beat Rams 41-0, Sean McVay calls it “a humbling night” | Pro Football Talk

One woman’s vision for more female coaches takes root, with help from the NFL and others | The Athletic

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

iframe frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=VMP6138916993" width="100%">

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio