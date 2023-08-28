Giants news, 8/28: Bryce Ford-Wheaton to IR, 10 players cut, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Bryce Ford-Wheaton injury: Giants to place rookie WR on IR with torn ACL
Rookie wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton will be placed on injured by the New York Giants after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets.
Ford-Wheaton, an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, was bidding for a spot on the 53-man roster before suffering the injury early in Saturday’s game.
The team parted ways with 10 players as it works to getting down to the 53 man roster on Tuesday, the two most notable being WR Collin Johnson and RB James Robinson. Others let go include DT Kevin Atkins, DB Darren Evans, NT Donovan Jeter, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Brandin Bryant, T Korey Cunningham, T Julien Davenport and WR Jaydon Mickens.
Other Giant observations
Giants final 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out after preseason finale? | The Athletic
Here is another stab at a 53-man roster projection.
BBV’s Nick Falato breaks down how Isaiah Simmons was used against the Jets on Saturday
The anatomy of a play: Isaiah Simmons pressure and how Wink Martindale wastes opposing blockers pic.twitter.com/hdsxvihgwy— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 27, 2023
Giants stock report: Darren Waller stars, Darnay Holmes fading | New York Post
Cor’Dale Flott: There were thoughts that Flott in his second year with the Giants could emerge as a contender for the slot cornerback role. He did not stay healthy this summer, though, sidelined with an abdominal injury. Not sure where the role is for him now.
Giants' Sterling Shepard made a punt returner | New York Post
“They held me back but it was all for the greater good of my health,” Shepard said. “I feel like it helped a lot. The days I was out there, I was able to play to the max. I don’t know if it would’ve been like that if I was pounding every day coming back from the ACL. I feel like I got enough tape out there to show what I can do, what I can bring to the team.”
Giants rookie roundup: How did the 2023 draft class fare in preseason loss to the Jets? | The Athletic
After two series for Taylor, quarterback Tommy DeVito came into the game. He went 19-for-29 for 210 yards with an interception and one touchdown. Save the interception, which came mid-drive in Jets territory, DeVito had a strong enough evening. He threw decent balls and connected a lot with David Sills who led the receivers with 81 yards.
“I think Tommy’s improved since he’s been here,” Daboll said. “So he’s improved in the practices and the meeting room since he first got here. I think he’s come a long way and certainly learned a lot. You can tell it’s important to him. He’s gone out there and played well and executed when we played. I’m proud of how he’s competed and how he’s improved.”
WR Jalin Hyatt had the All-Pro beat
1st play of the game: Jalin Hyatt vs. Sauce Gardner pic.twitter.com/ZzkrpWmsgt— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 27, 2023
Giants’ Jihad Ward takes shot at Jets’ Aaron Rodgers in preseason | New York Daily News
Jihad Ward wasn’t going to let Aaron Rodgers get out of his Jets debut without knowing the Giants were there, too.
Ranking 2nd-Year NFL Players Who Will Take Biggest Leap Forward in 2023 | Bleacher Report
6. Evan Neal, New York Giants
During his three years in Tuscaloosa, Neal played three different positions, bouncing from left guard to left and right tackle. So, this fall will be the first time he sticks at one spot in back-to-back years since he was in high school. That should help with his development, especially when it comes to his footwork as he won’t have to re-learn a new position.
This week’s opponent
Dak Prescott: "Ready to welcome" Trey Lance, contract talks will stay in the office | Pro Football Talk
“I mean obviously understand it’s a business,” Prescott said. “That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better and we’re going to continue to get back at it and know that we’ve got one goal as a team.”
Another angle to the trade is Prescott’s contract situation. His current deal is up after the 2024 season and offseason chatter about an extension didn’t result in a deal.
Cowboys vs Raiders: 5 thoughts on win includes clues for 53-man roster | Blogging The Boys
We have been waiting to see the team’s new kicker get some action and that’s what we got on Saturday. It wasn’t much, but Brandon Aubrey was able to connect on a 59-yard field goal after missing from the same distance earlier in the game. Aubrey also made all four of his extra points. The Cowboys continue to have this unwavering belief in their young kicker and there hasn’t been any reason for us to believe otherwise.
Around the league
Eagles teammates marvel at rookie DT Jalen Carter: 'He's a game-changer' | FOX Sports
No, Tanner McKee should not be the Eagles’ backup QB (but neither should Marcus Mariota) | Bleeding Green Nation
Jets HC Robert Saleh names Mekhi Becton starting right tackle after preseason finale | NFL.com
Josh Jacobs, Raiders reach one-year deal worth up to $12 million | CBSSports.com
Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) heading to injured reserve, won’t play in 2023 | NFL.com
Browns WR Jakeem Grant out for year; Marquise Goodwin back | ESPN.com
Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension | NFL.com
Patriots trade Pierre Strong Jr. to Browns for Tyrone Wheatley Jr. | Pro Football Talk
Tyler Boyd praises the maturation of Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase | Cincy Jungle
Dolphins-Jags preseason game suspended following injury to Miami's Daewood Davis; WR released from hospital | CBSSports.com
Broncos beat Rams 41-0, Sean McVay calls it “a humbling night” | Pro Football Talk
One woman’s vision for more female coaches takes root, with help from the NFL and others | The Athletic
