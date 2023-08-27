Bryce Ford-Wheaton injury: Giants to place rookie WR on IR with torn ACL

Rookie wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton will be placed on injured by the New York Giants after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets.

Ford-Wheaton, an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, was bidding for a spot on the 53-man roster before suffering the injury early in Saturday’s game.

During the television broadcast of the Giants’ second preseason game, against the Carolina Panthers, GM Joe Schoen had name-dropped Ford-Wheaton for his special teams potential.

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey had also praised Ford-Wheaton’s potential.

“The obvious with Bryce is just size, speed. He’s 6-4, he’s 225 pounds, or 230, whatever he is, and runs 4.40. Those measurables are pretty special,” McGaughey said. “Whenever you can get — and with him, he’s a very mature rookie. He goes about his business very professionally, he comes into meetings, he works his tail off, he’s attentive, and he wants to learn. So, when you have those qualities — smart, tough, dependable — and just those physical attributes, he has a really, really big upside, I think.”

The Giants are now going to have to wait until 2024 to see if Ford-Wheaton can help them.