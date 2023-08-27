New York Giants roster cuts tracker

The New York Giants have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their roster from 90 players to the league-mandated 53-man regular season roster limit.

The rash of injuries suffered by the Giants on Saturday will impact how the initial roster looks, and perhaps how active the team is on the waiver wire. My initial 53-man roster projection underwent several last-minute modifications due to those injuries.

The performance of some players on Saturday, such as backup offensive tackle Matt Peart, may also influence the construction of the roster.

The Giants have already begun the process of trimming the roster. Follow along with Big Blue View as we track the moves by GM Joe Schoen and the Giants over the next couple of days. It is certain to be interesting.

Roster cuts tracker

Sunday, Aug. 27

RB James Robinson (Rapoport)

Robinson ran well Saturday vs. the Jets, but had shown little before that. Likely had lost his chance at a spot a while ago.

CB Darren Evans (Pelissero)

WR Jaydon Mickens (Rapoport)

Here is my recent chat with Mickens. He saw this coming.

OT Julie’n Davenport (Wilson)

If Korey Cunningham and Matt Peart are still on the roster — as of now — and Davenport isn’t, that doesn’t say much for the journeyman offensive tackle.

DT Kevin Atkins (Duggan)

DT Brandin Bryant (Duggan)

DT Donovan Jeter (Duggan)

Atkins, Bryant and Jeter always figured to just be camp bodies.