Giants vs. Jets: live reaction!

The 2023 preseason is in the books, with the Giants falling to the Jets 32-24. And while the game between the New York Giants their in-city rivals the Jets might not have gone the way Giants’ fans might have hoped, we did learn some valuable things.

Most notably, newly acquired linebacker (or maybe defensive weapon) Isaiah Simmons started the game and did have an impact.

This game was less about the final score than about evaluating individual players with final cut-downs looming. Chris and Nick offer their thoughts in the immediate aftermath of the game.

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio