Giants suffer myriad of injuries to backups in preseason finale vs. Jets

As head coach Brian Daboll indicated, the New York Giants did not change their plan on Saturday against the New York Jets due to Aaron Rodgers’ debut. They sat their starters and relied mainly on backups and players fighting for a 53-man roster spot. It’s a good thing, too, since the injuries to those players mounted by the minute.

Here’s a quick recap of the injuries suffered by the Giants in their preseason loss to the Jets.

CB Zyon Gilbert (hamstring)

S Bobby McCain (concussion)

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (knee)

TE Chris Myarick (hand)

Myarick suffered a metacarpal fracture in his hand, per source. Too early to tell on the timeline, but obviously tough timing with cut day approaching. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 27, 2023

OL Wyatt Davis (right ankle, carted off)

Davis said after the game that nothing is broken or torn. He has a high ankle sprain.

CB Gemon Green (shoulder)

S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring)

Several of the aforementioned players were contenders for the roster or, at the very least, a practice squad spot. Ford-Wheaton, the undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, was making a late push for the roster as a special teamer and developmental wide receiver. After Jason Pinnock grabbed the starting safety spot, McCain was a possible cut candidate, but he was still an option for the roster. Owens, the seventh-round rookie safety, was also a 53-man roster possibility. Myarick seemed unlikely to make the 53-man roster, but could be a practice squad consideration.

Meanwhile, Gilbert was on the Giants’ practice squad last year and started a game. He was a likely candidate to make the roster for the second consecutive season. If Ford-Wheaton didn’t make the roster, he was a sure practice squad candidate.

It remains to be seen how much this will shake up the back end of the Giants’ roster and practice squad. That may depend on the severity of the injuries and the players’ previous likelihood of making the roster. Still, losing depth in the final preseason game is never a good thing.