Giants-Jets ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Injuries cloud 53-man roster construction

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants’ preseason is over. It concluded with a 32-24 loss to the New York Jets on Saturday night that, unfortunately, saw a number of Giants suffer injuries that could alter the complexion of the initial 53-man roster.

Let’s go through a brief ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review.

Kudos to ...

Carter Coughlin — I have been saying for a while that one reason Coughlin should make the 53-man roster is that, in addition to being a quality special teams player, he can be useful as an off-ball linebacker if needed. He showed that Saturday with two first half tackles for loss on running plays.

Graham Gano — The ageless veteran placekicker made field goals of 57, 56 and 40 yards. So, yeah, he’s still good.

David Sills — The veteran wide receiver, who has been with the Giants as a practice squad player and some-time member of the 53-man roster since 2019, may have earned the right to stick around on Saturday. He had six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. The injury to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and questions about the health of Cole Beasley and Wan’Dale Robinson might open a spot for Sills.

James Robinson — It might be too little, too late for Robinson to make the roster, but he was good Saturday night. Robinson ran hard, finishing with 55 yards on 10 carries, incluing a 28-yard run.

Wet Willies to ...

Injuries — The one thing you don’t want in the final preseason game is a bunch of injuries, and that is exactly what the Giants got.

Cornerback Zyon Gilbert (hamstring), safety Bobby McCain (concussion), wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (knee), tight end Chris Myarick (hand), offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (right ankle), safety Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) and cornerback Gemon Green (shoulder) were all lost to injuries. A few of those players might have lost roster spots due to their injuries.

Matt Peart — The fourth-year swing tackle might have played his way off the Giants’ 53-man roster on Saturday night. He was atrocious. Peart surrendered a pair of first-half sacks, was responsible for a missed block on a running play that lost four yards, and committed holding and false start penalties.

Jamie Gillan — The Giants’ punter continues to insist on showing off his leg, outkicking his coverage, and allowing big returns. In the first preseason game, Gillan drilled a 67-yard punt that led to a 94-yard return for a touchdown. Saturday, he hit a 62-yard punt that was returned 22 yards. It might have also gone for a touchdown had Xavier Gipson not stepped out of bounds.