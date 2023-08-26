Giants-Jets final score: Giants lose to Jets, 32-24, in preseason finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants finished their preseason on Saturday night with a 32-24 loss to the New York Jets.

The Giants finish the preseason 1-2, and now turn their attention to constructing their initial 53-man roster. The deadline for NFL teams to do so is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Giants fell behind, 14-0, on a 14-yard pass from rodgers to Garrett Wilson and a 67-yard Brandin Echols interception return of a Tommy Devito pass. A Jashaun Corbin 1-yard run and field goals of 57 and 40 yards by Graham Gano pulled the Giants within 14-13 at the half.

The Jets pulled away in the second half.

Injury news

The Giants suffered several injuries that could change the look of the team’s initial 53-man regular season roster.

Cornerback Zyon Gilbert suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and was ruled out.

Safety Bobby McCain suffered a concussion.

Undrafted free agent rookie Bryce Ford-Wheaton, bidding for a roster spot as a backup wide receiver and special teams player, was ruled out with a knee injury.

Reserve tight end Chris Myarick was ruled out in the first quarter with a hand injury.

Reserve offensive lineman Wyatt Davis was carted off in the second quarter.

Undrafted free agent cornerback Gemon Green left the game with a shoulder injury.

Safety Gervarrius Owens, a seventh-round draft pick, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Stats

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 5 for 8 for 47 yards and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson during a brief first-quarter appearance. Rodgers played the Jets first two offensive series.

James Robinson led the Giants in rushing with 10 carries for 55 yards.

David Sills had six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Tommy DeVito played most of the game at quarterback for the Giants. He completed 19 of 29 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception, which was returned for a Jets touchdown.

Game highlights

Here are some of the game’s best plays:

Corbin punches it in



: NBC4/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/y4vKgDMwa1 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 26, 2023

Lmao Kalil Pimpleton puts his knee through David Sills pic.twitter.com/CAGfmrXiaT — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 26, 2023

This is certainly interesting.

Graham Gano hit 56 and 57-yard FGs in this game



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/i7Pr0dFNGk — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 27, 2023

Jalin Hyatt did this to Sauce Gardner:

#Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt vs #Jets DROY Sauce Gardner on the top of the screen, blew right past him.



A bad throw by Tyrod Taylor but Hyatt showing his speed pic.twitter.com/5cGngAy5Mt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

What’s in a number?

Newly-acquired linebacker Isaiah Simmons was in uniform for the Giants on Saturday wearing No. 46. Simmons wore No. 9 with the Arizona Cardinals, the number currently worn by Giants’ placekicker Graham Gano. Gano surrendered the No. 5 jersey to Kayvon Thibodeaux a year ago. Would he surrender his number for a second straight season?

Surprisingly, Simmons started the game after just reporting to the team on Friday. He played a handful of snaps over the first couple of series, being used exclusively to rush the passer.

Isaiah Simmons' final tally 2 days after joining the Giants:

-- 5 total snaps

-- 5 pass rushes from all over field (A and B gaps, over right tackle and left tackle)#NYJvsNYG — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 26, 2023

Did not play

Here is the list of Giants who did not play vs. the Jets.

WR Parris Campbell, Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, QB Daniel Jones, WR Cole Beasley, TE Darren Waller, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WR Isaiah Hodgins, CB Adoree’ Jackson, RB Gary Brightwell, RB Saquon Barkley, S Jason Pinnock, DB Cor’Dale Flott, S Xavier McKinney, RB Matt Breida, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Deonte Banks, CB Tre Hawkins, LB 4Micah McFadden, CB Nick McCloud, LB Cam Brown, OEdge Azeez Ojulari, LB Bobby Okereke, C John Michael Schmitz, T Evan Neal, G Jack Anderson, T Andrew Thomas, T Tyre Phillips, TE Daniel Bellinger, WR Darius Slayton, TE Tommy Sweeney, DL Ryder Anderson, DT A’Shawn Robinson, DL Dexter Lawrence, DL D.J. Davidson, DL 99 Leonard Williams

What’s next?

Roster cuts. The deadline for setting the initial 53-man roster is Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. After that, the Giants will prep for the Sunday, Sept. 10 season opener at MetLife Stadium. That will be the Sunday Night Football game.