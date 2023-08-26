Giants vs. Jets preseason Week 3: Live updates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants host the New York Jets on Saturday night (6 p.m. ET/ NFL Network and WNBC-4) in the final preseason game. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play, at least a bit, for the Jets.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not divulge his plans this week. The expectation, though, is that most of the starters — with the exception of some of the rookies — are unlikely to play.
The Giants will likely use the game to get a long look at several players who are on the roster bubble. Stay with Big Blue View for in-game updates, and for post-game analysis.
