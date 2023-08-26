Giants news, 8/25: Last preseason game, Isaiah Simmons, Jaydon Mickens, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Steve Politi describes the football Summer in North Jersey this year.

The two teams meet on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium in their annual preseason game, which will be a precursor to the quadrennial regular-season matchup on Oct. 29. No one knows what our football universe will look like in two months, but for now, the team in green is sucking all of the oxygen out of New Jersey. Which is exactly the way the team in blue want it.

Shaun O’Hara on what the Giants are looking to accomplish tonight

Dan Duggan with the Daniel Jones data:

So here’s a breakdown of the receivers for Jones’ 180 completions during 11-on-11 periods during camp: TE Darren Waller (40 catches), WR Darius Slayton (27), RB Saquon Barkley (23), WR Parris Campbell (20), WR Isaiah Hodgins (17), WR Jalin Hyatt (10), TE Daniel Bellinger (10), WR Cole Beasley (9), WR Sterling Shepard (6), RB Matt Breida (5), WR Jamison Crowder (4), RB Gary Brightwell (2), WR Collin Johnson (2), TE Lawrence Cager (2), RB Eric Gray (1), WR David Sills (1) and RB James Robinson (1). Jones only threw two interceptions on his 242 attempts during 11-on-11 periods in camp. Cornerback Tre Hawkins and safety Dane Belton had the picks. Jones threw 10 interceptions on 184 attempts in last year’s camp.

What is interesting for the Giants, however, is that if they choose to play their rookies against the Jets, they will be exposing some of their most important players to the injury risk that frightens so many teams.

And that’s actually good news because it means the Giants’ 2023 draft class has a chance to be something special, and far more than we expected when general manager Joe Schoen finished making his selections at the end of April.

Baldy offers his opinion on how the Giants will use Isaiah Simmons

.@Giants @isaiahsimmons25 is a NYG! Can’t wait to see how Wink takes his talent and utilizes it in a framework of this defense. Might be different than anything we have seen. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BjY5nglskx — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 24, 2023

24. Deonte Banks, CB, New York Giants The moment Banks was drafted, it felt possible that he’d have a seamless transition into Wink Martindale’s defense. Very early on, it’s been even better than anyone could’ve hoped. Banks’ speed and physicality in coverage have prevented receivers from finding any daylight — no one has caught a pass against him this preseason.

Best-case scenario: Banks utilizes his speed and toughness to stay with receivers downfield and attack plays in front of him, improving each week in his ability to read routes and recover quickly from strong moves by his assignment. He improves the Giants' ability to create turnovers after they intercepted a league-low six passes in 2022.

Projected stats: 50 tackles and 2 INTs.

The Jets offensive line's ability to protect Aaron Rodgers has been a talking point since the trade that sent Rodgers to the AFC East and one of the questions has been whether their preferred left tackle Duane Brown will be healthy enough to be part of the effort.

“It was the first time I got to strike somebody who weighed 300 pounds and see what it felt like and I was encouraged,” Brown said.

"He's old school, he's a three-down run defender, edge rusher and I'd argue his ability in the run game is even better than his ability in the pass game. It's not to knock. He's very violent at the point of attack, especially if he's got a tight end in his hands.

Based on the current preseason data, Zach has reduced his time-to-throw by approximately 25%. While this alone is unlikely to save Wilson’s career, we should expect such a change to at least cut down on his pressure and sack rate, perhaps lessening the number of costly sacks that he takes if he ever does make it back onto the field.

