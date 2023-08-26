Giants vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New York Giants host the New York Jets in the final preseason game for both team on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on WNBC-4 locally and NFL Network nationally. See full broadcast details below.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play at least a bit for the Jets. That won’t matter to the Giants. Coach Brian Daboll flatly said “no” when asked this week if Rodgers’ plan to play would change anything for the Giants.

Following Saturday’s game, the Giants have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to cut their roster from 90 players to the league-mandated 53-man regular-season limit.

There are several position battles to watch at the bottom of the roster. Backup spots at running back, offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, safety, and perhaps others are still to be decided.

Giants’ starters are unlikely to play much, it at all. The exception to that might be rookies like cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III, and center John Michael Schmitz. Rookies like defensive tackle Jordon Riley and safety Gervarrius Owens, who are trying to solidify roster spots, should also see action.

Below, your viewing, listening, and betting information.

How to watch

What: New York Giants vs. New York Jets

When: Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Game time: 6 p.m.

TV: NBC4 New York/WNBC | NFL Network

Announcers: NFLN (unknown) | WNBC (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Radio: WFAN (101.9-FM, 660-AM) | WADO (1280-AM — Spanish broadcast)

Streaming: Giants.com | NFL+

DraftKings Odds: Spread: Jets (-6 | -110) | Moneyline: Jets -245, Giants +200 | Total: 39.0 (Over -110, Under -110)

Giants 2023 schedule

Preseason

Week 1 (L) — Detroit Lions 21, Giants 16

Week 2 (W) — Giants 21, Carolina Panthers 19

Week 3 (Saturday, Aug. 26) — vs. the Jets (6 p.m., WNBC)

Regular season

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 21) — at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Week 4 (Monday, Oct. 2) — vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New York Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Washington Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 13 — BYE

Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) — vs. Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m, ABC)

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — at Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 7) — vs. Eagles (TBD)