Dallas Cowboys get QB Trey Lance from San Francisco 49ers

One day soon the New York Giants might face a Dallas Cowboys team with Trey Lance at quarterback. That’s because the Cowboys shockingly acquired the former No. 3 overall pick from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night.

Adam Schefter reported that Dallas is giving up a fourth-round pick.

The Cowboys, of course, have Dak Prescott at quarterback. Cooper Rush did a good job for Dallas last season while Prescott was injured, but this move could cloud the team’s future at the position.

Prescott has two years left on his four-year, $160 million contract with Dallas.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance No. 3 overall in 2021. He played in only eight games, with two starts for San Francisco.

Lance opened last season as the 49ers starting quarterback, but was injured in the second game of the season. Brock Purdy is now San Francisco’s starter, and the team recently announced that Sam Darnold would be the backup.

Your thoughts on the deal, Giants fans?