Isaiah Simmons trade grades: How did the Giants do in deal with Cardinals?

New York Giants’ fans appear to be ecstatic about the team’s acquisition of linebacker Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals. Seventy-seven percent (5,354) of 6,988 voters in our poll gave the trade an ‘A’.

The Giants acquired the 2020 No. 8 overall pick from the Cardinals in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here is a sampling of some of the comments from our story reporting the trade:

There are more than 1,000 comments in the post. Some love the trade. Some aren’t so sure. If you haven’t scanned through them, be my guest.

Here are the full results from our poll:

Poll What grade would you give the Giants’ trade for Isaiah Simmons? This poll is closed 76% A (5354 votes)

19% B (1397 votes)

2% C (175 votes)

0% D (25 votes)

0% F (37 votes) 6988 votes total

Following are grades from a couple of national sources.

CBS Sports gave the trade a ‘B’ from a Giants’ perspective:

The trade does not move the needle in either direction very much. Simmons is an intriguing fit for Martindale’s defensive goals but he has proven little to this point in his career. His skill set allows New York to match different personnel groups.

Walter Football gave the Giants an ‘A’: