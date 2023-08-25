Giants news, 8/25: Isaiah Simmons trade, Prince Amukamara retires, roster predictions, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Here is Nick Falato’s reaction:

“It’s fair to say Isaiah Simmons never maximized his immense potential when the Cardinals selected him eighth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old played linebacker, nickel, safety, and some edge in Vance Joseph’s defense over the last few seasons. He needed a fresh start on a defense that wouldn’t pigeonhole him into a specific role but rather would find ways to leverage his explosiveness and length. The Giants need depth at edge, and Simmons’ quick first step will help Martindale’s philosophy of loading the line of scrimmage to create free rushers; plus, Simmons has plenty of athletic ability to drop into space and operate smoothly since he’s experienced at nickel and safety. Think of the Oshane Ximines role on third down early last season - that’s one way the Giants will leverage Simmons’ skill-set.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

TE Darren Waller could be in line for a 100-plus target season if he stays healthy. The connection between him and Daniel Jones has been in full effect since day one of training camp.

S Dane Belton — 85.8 PFF grade. Belton was thrust into action as a rookie in 2022 due to injuries in the Giants secondary, but he managed just a 32.8 PFF grade over the year. However, he has been showing promising signs in his second offseason, as he has now earned 75.0-plus PFF grades in both of his preseason games. He made two stops in the passing game against the Panthers, while passes thrown into his coverage resulted in a loss of 3 yards on the day.

It was the moment Jordon Riley realized he belonged, a fourth-and-1 stop on which Riley pushed the offensive line back and made the tackle on Spencer Brown behind the line of scrimmage last Friday in the Giants’ preseason win over the Panthers.

“I know our team needed it and for me personally, a few plays before that, my technique wasn’t as great,” Riley told The Post. “Having that fourth-down stop, hearing MetLife’s reaction to it and getting love from my teammates, it was a special moment for me.”

Cris Collinsworth: Daniel Jones has similar traits to Mahomes

Cris Collinsworth gushes about the New York Giants and Daniel Jones coming into the 2023 season. Compares Daniel Jones to Patrick Mahomes #TOGETHERBLUE #DANIELJONES #NYGIANTS #GIANTS #GMEN pic.twitter.com/0khN3Fb0zd — Chuck Knoxx (@chuckknoxx) August 23, 2023

Giants stock report: Who’s rising and who’s falling as cut day fast approaches? | The Athletic

NY Giants roster: 2023 third projection of NFL preseason | The Record

Giants Need to Find Right O-line Combination to Hold Up Against Tough Divisional Opponents | Sports Illustrated

This week’s opponent

“Listen, there’s not a lot of players who turned into great coaches,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s some reasons for that. But I’ve given a lot to this game. This game has given me a lot. And I think when I’m done, I’m gonna be done, done.”

T Mekhi Becton — 85.0 PFF grade. The former first-round pick would most likely be starting had he been able to stay healthy, but given that he has not played a regular-season game since Week 1 of the 2021 season, Becton will have to work his way up the depth chart. However, his talent was once again evident this weekend, as he put together a solid performance against Tampa Bay. He earned a run-blocking grade of 90.2 while allowing no pressures on 19 pass-rushing snaps.

Jets expect Allen Lazard for Week 1, not sure about Carl Lawson | Pro Football Talk

The Definitive Ranking of All 42 New York Jets Quarterbacks Since 1990 | The Ringer

Around the league

Cardinals trading Josh Jones to Texans | Pro Football Talk

Commanders’ Ron Rivera on Sam Howell solidifying QB spot: ‘There’s not that question mark still’ | NFL.com

Cowboys to induct DeMarcus Ware into Ring of Honor | ESPN.com

Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Stevenson in backfield | NFL.com

Interest in Jonathan Taylor is lower than most would have expected | Pro Football Talk

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Jacobs didn't go far | NFL.com

Jerry Jeudy carted off at Broncos practice | Pro Football Talk

Vikings, TE T.J. Hockenson far apart on contract extension | The Athletic

GM John Lynch says Trey Lance 'most likely' to remain with 49ers | ESPN.com

Vikings release former Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry | CBSSports.com

Jordan Addison pleads guilty to misdemeanor speeding charge | Pro Football Talk

Mueller: What Jordan Love and Kenny Pickett have over their developing NFL QB peers | The Athletic

The Josh Allen Blueprint: Can Colts QB Anthony Richardson Follow in Allen’s footsteps? | PFF

Amid gambling violations, NFL players debate betting policy | ESPN.com

NFL Draft 2024 Big Board: Dane Brugler’s top 50 rankings for the upcoming season | The Athletic

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio