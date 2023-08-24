 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Isaiah Simmons trade: What others are saying about Giants’ newest linebacker

Let’s check the reaction to the latest move by the Giants

By Ed Valentine
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Simmons is a member of the New York Giants. So, let’s check some of the reaction around the Inter-Google and see what others are saying.

Peter Schrager reminds us that Simmons is not Lawrence Taylor.

What does Simmons bring to the Giants? Speed.

Chris Simms approves.

We agree with Schultz Report that this is a low-risk, high-reward move.

Pat McAfee says Simmons is “the perfect human being for the Wink defense.”

On WFAN, Shaun Morash said:

“This is the kind of move that summarizes everything that Joe Schoen is as a general manager. Always looking outside the box. Always trying to be proactive ...

“I firmly believe that Wink Martindale, specifically, is the perfect defensive coordinator to figure out how to use Isaiah Simmons, who’s kind of all over the place position-wise and the Cardinals really tried to force feed him as a second safety for far too long ... He finally had a better year last year. But I think this is a home run move by Joe Schoen. First of all, even if he fails you only gave up a seventh-rounder on an expiring contract. But if he thrives, again, Wink Martindale knows how to use guys like this.”

