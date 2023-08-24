Isaiah Simmons trade: What others are saying about Giants’ newest linebacker

Isaiah Simmons is a member of the New York Giants. So, let’s check some of the reaction around the Inter-Google and see what others are saying.

Peter Schrager reminds us that Simmons is not Lawrence Taylor.

I’m rooting for Isaiah Simmons. Slightly amused at the way Twitter and many people who cover the game seem to think he’s Lawrence Taylor today. Quite the reaction online. We will see. If anyone can have fun with him and get most out of his skill set, it’s Wink. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 24, 2023

What does Simmons bring to the Giants? Speed.

The Giants have traded a seventh-round pick for Isaiah Simmons (per @RapSheet), continuing their offseason emphasis on speed.



Simmons has reached 20+ mph on 9 plays from scrimmage since being drafted in 2020, 4 more than any other linebacker.#NYGiants https://t.co/85fbbF4hGy pic.twitter.com/x3n3j6Wcuu — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) August 24, 2023

Chris Simms approves.

Wow, Giants. Isaiah Simmons might be a perfect fit.

They need more off ball LBs.

His athleticism is elite. Taking on blockers is a weakness. But with NYG big DTs they can stop O-linemen from getting to the 2nd level.

Just let him go get the ball. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) August 24, 2023

We agree with Schultz Report that this is a low-risk, high-reward move.

There’s a ton of excitement internally for the #Giants after landing the versatile Isaiah Simmons, via trade.



Feeling is he’s a super talented athlete who will thrive under DC Wink Martindale's tutelage. Xavier McKinney is a rising star he can learn from, too.



Low risk,… pic.twitter.com/8sSvOGZISE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 24, 2023

Pat McAfee says Simmons is “the perfect human being for the Wink defense.”

Isaiah Simmons feels like the PERFECT player for the Wink Martindale defense#PMSLive #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/WloUuKYfF1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 24, 2023

On WFAN, Shaun Morash said: