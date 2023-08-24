Giants update Tommy Sweeney’s condition

New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney is “doing OK” one day after he had a ‘medical event” and had to be carted off the team’s practice field, coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday.

Sweeney, 28, was working on a back field with injured players on Wednesday when the incident occurred. After practice the team issued a statement that said he “is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room. He is stable, alert and conversant.”

Daboll said that Sweeney was in the team’s facility on Thursday morning, nd was still undergoing medical evaluations. He said Sweeney was in good spirits and was walking around the building.

Sweeney missed the 2020 season with COVID-19-related heart problems. At the time, Sweeney was diagnosed myocarditis, or an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall.

Sweeney played in 24 regular-season games over three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He has 18 career receptions.