Giants news, 8/24: GM Joe Schoen, latest on Tommy Sweeney, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, more headlines

Long criticized as being behind the times and stuck in antiquated ways of doing things, the Giants organization under the direction of GM Joe Schoen now operates in a cohesive manner. The Giants could be one of the best-run teams in the league.

Tyler Dunne with a feature on Joe Schoen, the man who plans to bring the New York Giants back to glory.

A reminder that Mike Kafka is younger than Aaron Rodgers

Cager said he feels at home with a veteran mentor in Darren Waller, whom the Giants acquired in March.

“I’m gonna say [the teams are] kind of in the same, similar [situation]. We went to our first playoff game in a couple years here last year. So, we’re definitely trending upwards … taking one week at a time. Trying to capitalize on last year,” Cager said. “And the Jets, obviously when you add a Hall of Fame quarterback, it automatically elevates your team … They’re a good team as well. Training camp is just to get the kinks out, get everything as a team going, and I think us over here at the Giants, we’re doing a great job.”

New York Giants: Jalin Hyatt could be a surprise breakout rookie. Hyatt has shown speed, made a few long touchdown receptions in practice and picked up his first NFL touchdown in the preseason win over the Panthers. The Giants have a deep receiving room heading into the season but there’s an opportunity for Hyatt to find success, especially with his speed.

While Jalin Hyatt’s wheels and Darren Waller’s 6-foot-6 frame have fans salivating over the possibilities for an improved Giants offense, Hodgins’ smooth route-running is one of the core elements of the receiving corps.

“I know I’m not the fastest blazer in the world, but I try to win with my route-running and my physicality — knowing that I have some gifts that other people don’t,” said Hodgins, who along with Darius Slayton remains a primary outside target for quarterback Daniel Jones. “I try to work on top-of-the-route stuff, being deceptive and selling stuff with my eyes and shoulders, and having good hips. I focus on my strengths and use them to my advantage.”

Amani Toomer, the Giants’ all-time leader in receptions, yards and receiving TDs, shared his thoughts on the team’s pass catchers Tuesday.

Could popping a big return in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Jets show the Giants the value of having an experienced and explosive returner on their 53-man roster?

New York Giants: QB Daniel Jones (93.1, 10 Snaps). We don’t need to see much from Jones or make any conclusions about him this preseason, but a solid drive on just 10 snaps doesn’t hurt. He earned a 93.4 passing grade, although all of his completions came on throws targeted nine or fewer yards downfield.

6. Darren Waller, New York Giants

After two injury-plagued seasons, can he still be what he was? After seeing him at training camp and very briefly in the preseason, the Giants are convinced they traded for the 2019-20 version. If they’re right, he should vault way up this list. But he’ll be 31 years old shortly after Opening Day and … well, two years is a very long time. Waller obviously has plenty to prove.

New York Giants: 7-10 (Under 7.5 wins)

The New York Giants were a surprise playoff team last season and look like an even better team on paper in 2023. So why do I have them projected for two less wins? Although I think very highly of Brian Daboll and the Giants’ coaching staff, I think they’re due for some regression in 2023. They have the most difficult schedule this season after having a very easy one in 2022 and went 8-4-1 in one-score games last season. Despite having a 9-7-1 record, New York had a point differential of -6, which was just the eighth-best in the NFC.

Kayvon Thibodeaux stating his priorities for the year

The new playing surface at MetLife Stadium is receiving positive reviews after the New York Giants and New York Jets played on it for the first time last weekend.

“It’s excellent. Feels a lot more like grass. So, not as sticky,” veteran Giants running back Matt Breida said. “It’s similar to [Dallas]. It’s more of that artificial grass that actually feels like real grass and your foot doesn’t get stuck. It gives. That’s what you want. It helps against injuries.”

Rodgers was supposed to play one game in the summer of 2019 but poor field conditions in Winnipeg scrapped the plan.

“There’s always that risk-reward,” Rodgers said. “I think over the years it just hasn’t made sense based on a number of different factors. I used to enjoy playing in the preseason back in my younger years, just to kind of maybe take that first hit or feel the nerves on the first drive. So, I look forward to being out there.”

New York Jets receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from the NFL. The 28-year-old informed the team that he plans to take time away from football and won't be with them to begin the season and announced his intentions on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett didn’t have playcalling responsibilities behind Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, but he was heavily involved in game planning. He has autonomy in New York, but will lean heavily on Rodgers. The Jets haven’t been better than 23rd in scoring since 2015.

Brown, who has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of camp, has been given the green light by doctors. He worked to the side with other rehabbing players on Wednesday, but could practice on Thursday.

