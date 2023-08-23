Giants’ Tommy Sweeney said to be stable after on-field ‘medical event’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney had a “medical” event” on the field during Wednesday’s practice, and was carted to the locker room.

The Giants issued a statement at the end of practice that said Sweeney “is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room. He is stable, alert and conversant.”

Sweeney, 28, signed with the Giants in the offseason and is competing for a role as a reserve tight end. He missed Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers with an undisclosed inury and was working with trainers on a back field on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Scary scene at Giants practice earlier with TE Tommy Sweeney down on the field for several minutes and being worked on by multiple medical personnel. Sweeney eventually left in a cart sitting up but with his shirt off. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 23, 2023

Sweeney missed the 2020 season with COVID-19-related heart problems. At the time, Sweeney was diagnosed myocarditis, or an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall.

Sweeney played in 24 regular-season games over three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He has 18 career receptions.