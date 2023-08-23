Poll: Which player is most likely to surprise and make Giants’ roster?

The New York Giants have to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players by next Tuesday, Aug. 29. Vote in our latest ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll and let us know which surprise player you think will make the roster.

Best guess is that wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton wins this poll, possibly by a landslide. Especially after we wrote about him on Wednesday morning.

There are, though, other candidates.

Undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito seems more likely to make the practice squad, but what if the Giants decide to carry a third quarterback on the 53-man roster to take advantage of the new emergency quarterback rule.

Running back Jashaun Corbin, a practice squad player a year ago, has also been impressive.

