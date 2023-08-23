Giants news, 8/23: Defensive position battles, Wan’Dale Robinson, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Defensive position battles for NY Giants
One day after looking at the offensive side of the ball, BBV’s Ed Valentine breaks down roster battles along the defensive side on this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.
Click here to listen or download the pod.
More from Big Blue View
- Takeaways from New York Giants practice on Tuesday
- Giants reportedly working out veteran CB William Jackson III
Other Giant observations
NFL young talent rankings: No. 12 Giants have pieces to build perennial contender | FOX Sports
Potential breakout: LB Azeez Ojulari
“What’s impressive about him is how much he creates the pressure for himself,” said one NFC scout. “As a rookie, he had no help off the edge. He was all they had and he still got eight sacks. Last year they finally had (rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux) on the other edge and look what happened when he came back (from the calf injury).
“If they can stay healthy, those two, with the big guys (Lawrence, Leonard Williams) in the middle … it’s all going to be hard to stop.”
A Wan’Dale Robinson sighting
Injured #NYGiants WRs WDRobinson and Beasley working their routes on a backfield.. pic.twitter.com/H6thB48NwS— GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 22, 2023
Overreactions, reality checks from NFL preseason Week 2 | CBSSports.com
Daniel Jones will throw for 4,000 yards this season/ Overreaction or reality: Overreaction
Why can't Jones throw for 4,000 yards? Last year was arguably his best season and Jones only averaged 200.3 passing yards per game on a career-high 6.8 yards per attempt. Unless Brian Daboll makes significant changes to his offense to favor Jones, the quarterback likely won't be putting up those numbers.
Jones would also have to play all 17 games and average 235.3 pass yards per game to accomplish the feat. This all comes down to how Daboll uses Saquon Barkley, but 4,000 passing yards is a stretch for Jones until his head coach proves otherwise. Not turning the football over and winning games is more important anyway.
Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2023 NFL season: Saquon Barkley not a top-five running back? | NFL.com
NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew has Saquon Barkley ranked 6th.
A healthy Barkley completely transformed the Giants’ offense in 2022, helping New York finish in the top five in rush yards per game (148.2) and rush TDs (21). Saquon has earned a long-term deal, no doubt, but after he was reduced to signing a one-year pact, you can bet Barkley will show up in full in another contract season for a Giants team looking to make a deep playoff run.
Giants’ Evan Neal leaning on All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas, hoping for similar Year 2 leap | SNY.tv
Neal says the 2022 Second Team All-Pro tackle Andrew Thomas has been a huge resource for him and the rest of the offensive line.
“We definitely have a lot of dialogue,” Neal said. “He’s in my ear and I’m in his ear all the time whether it’s just talking ball or even just chopping it up. I appreciate all the tips that he’s given me. I’m thankful for him and I feel like all the guys in the room are thankful for having AT.”
Is the difference between Daniel Jones and Dak that significant?
Can Daniel Jones be better than Dak Prescott??? pic.twitter.com/2zqwxlDYan— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 21, 2023
Despite weak showing vs. Panthers, Giants’ Adoree Jackson says transition to slot corner has been ‘pretty smooth’ | nj.com
Jackson allowed two catches for 20 yards on two targets in his 21 snaps (which included 16 slot reps). It may be a small sample size, but Jackson’s PFF grade of 37.
But Brian Daboll thinks Adoree Jackson is “doing a good job” in the slot cornerback role.
“Look, he’s a football player, he’s played inside there plenty of times when we match,” Daboll said before the Giants’ practice on Monday. “He’s smart, he’s dependable, he knows our defense, so he’s done a nice job so far.”
Tre Hawkins' fit with Wink Martindale could make him Giants' steal | New York Post
From 2010-21, the Giants made 62 draft picks in the third round or later. Only six developed into multiyear starters for the Giants, according to Pro Football Reference,
“Staying humble is me being an underdog my whole life, ready to prove a point,” Hawkins said. “But I also know celebrating too early, it could be taken away just as fast. It’s not about the end result, it’s more about the system. I try to focus on what I have to do the next day to build me becoming a future starter.”
Where the Giants stand at every position a week before cut day: Key battles and more | The Athletic
The top four wide receivers are locked in: Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins and Jalin Hyatt. The Giants kept seven receivers on the 53-man roster to start last season, so there could be two or three spots available beyond the top four depending on Wan’Dale Robinson’s status. Sterling Shepard is the best of the rest, and he’s looked sharp recently as he works back from a torn ACL. Cole Beasley is a favorite of coach Brian Daboll and his value as a reliable slot receiver will increase if Robinson isn’t ready.
With only so many offensive snaps available on game day, Bryce Ford-Wheaton could provide more value because he can impact the kicking game. Collin Johnson is Ford-Wheaton’s primary competition for a spot.
Jalin Hyatt and Eric Gray mic’d up
"That was Jalin Hyatt speed" ⚡️— New York Giants (@Giants) August 21, 2023
Sights & Sounds : https://t.co/8sRMyGKLEE pic.twitter.com/pGJOiLj1hz
Grading all first-round picks after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason | PFF
Pick 24. New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland PFF grade: 64.4
Banks has logged 61 total snaps through two games, with 36 snaps coming in coverage. He earned a 71.2 coverage grade in the Giants’ preseason opener after being targeted three times and not giving up a catch. He also recorded a forced incompletion in the following game.
Giants’ Deonte Banks in ‘groove’ with Aaron Rodgers, Jets on deck | New York Daily News
Giants’ Deonte Banks is showing swagger, confidence, physicality and personality on the field lately.
“I’m kinda feeling my groove now,” Banks told me with a twinkle in his eye. “Tackling, I feel like if you let someone get past you, it’s like letting somebody take your money.”
2023 NFL Predictions: How many games will the Giants win? | New York Post
Vegas oddsmakers have set the Giants’ win total at 7.5. Football Outsiders projects the Giants for 6.4 wins this year, while The Action Network’s Sean Koerner says he projects “a ton” of value on Under 7.5 wins for the Giants.
This week’s opponent
Robert Saleh explains why Aaron Rodgers will play in preseason | New York Post
“Just he and I are having conversation, and ultimately he’ll have his thoughts too, but for us as an organization he’s new. I know he’s been in the league a very long time, but we just didn’t want Sept. 11 to be the first time that he stepped into MetLife Stadium,” Saleh said before practice in Florham Park. “The Giants and Jets game, whether it’s preseason or regular season, there’s gonna be a good turnout, there’s gonna be a lot of anticipation and excitement in the building. And I just didn’t want the first time that he goes out with his new team, new colors, new teammates, new stadium, I didn’t want Sept. 11 to be the first time.
Mekhi Becton to start at right tackle for Jets this week | Pro Football Talk
Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Tuesday press conference that Becton will be starting at right tackle in the team’s final preseason game. Becton started the Hall of Fame Game at left tackle, but only played seven snaps and he’s come off the bench in the last two games. Saleh has stressed the need to feel comfortable with the oft-injured tackle’s ability to play a whole game and he said on Tuesday that he was pleased with what he saw from Becton against the Buccaneers.
Stock up, stock down after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason | PFF
OT Mekhi Becton made his debut at right tackle this week. He played 28 snaps against the Buccaneers and finished with an 85.0 overall grade, allowing zero quarterback pressures on 19 pass-blocking snaps and earning three positive grades over just nine run-blocking reps.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Explained Why Jets Will Be Every Opponents’ ‘Super Bowl’ This Season | Sports Illustrated
In an appearance on First Take , Orlovsky said he believed that the New York Jets were “by far” the league’s most hunted team, even ahead of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Between the team’s outspoken coaching staff, its presence on this year’s season of Hard Knocks and of course, the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Orlovsky believes teams will be gunning for the Jets all season long.
NFL over/under win totals: Jets, Giants among most bet ‘unders’ | The Athletic
The Jets rank third for most bet under teams in terms of tickets sold, while the Giants ranked third in most handle collected for under bets.
Around the league
Jalen Carter impressing Eagles veterans ahead of rookie season | NFL.com
Jason Kelce admits “I didn’t handle things properly” in Eagles-Colts brawl | Pro Football Talk
10 thoughts on the Eagles’ first 2 preseason games | Bleeding Green Nation
Commanders optimistic about Terry McLaurin for Week 1 | Pro Football Talk
Ravens' record 24-game preseason winning streak ended by Commanders | NFL.com
Colts give Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade: What it means for Indianapolis | The Athletic
Buccaneers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2023 season | NFL.com
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have wrist surgery | ESPN.com
Bengals’ Joe Mixon on court cases: ‘What’s understood don’t need to be explained’ | The Athletic
Home of Titans CB Caleb Farley explodes, killing his father | ESPN.com
Inside Jon Rahm’s texts with ‘true friends’ Zach Ertz, J.J. Watt | ESPN.com
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...