Giants news, 8/23: Defensive position battles, Wan’Dale Robinson, Daniel Jones, more headlines

One day after looking at the offensive side of the ball, BBV’s Ed Valentine breaks down roster battles along the defensive side on this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.

Click here to listen or download the pod.

Other Giant observations

Potential breakout: LB Azeez Ojulari

“What’s impressive about him is how much he creates the pressure for himself,” said one NFC scout. “As a rookie, he had no help off the edge. He was all they had and he still got eight sacks. Last year they finally had (rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux) on the other edge and look what happened when he came back (from the calf injury). “If they can stay healthy, those two, with the big guys (Lawrence, Leonard Williams) in the middle … it’s all going to be hard to stop.”

A Wan’Dale Robinson sighting

Injured #NYGiants WRs WDRobinson and Beasley working their routes on a backfield.. pic.twitter.com/H6thB48NwS — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 22, 2023

Daniel Jones will throw for 4,000 yards this season/ Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Why can't Jones throw for 4,000 yards? Last year was arguably his best season and Jones only averaged 200.3 passing yards per game on a career-high 6.8 yards per attempt. Unless Brian Daboll makes significant changes to his offense to favor Jones, the quarterback likely won't be putting up those numbers. Jones would also have to play all 17 games and average 235.3 pass yards per game to accomplish the feat. This all comes down to how Daboll uses Saquon Barkley, but 4,000 passing yards is a stretch for Jones until his head coach proves otherwise. Not turning the football over and winning games is more important anyway.

NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew has Saquon Barkley ranked 6th.

A healthy Barkley completely transformed the Giants’ offense in 2022, helping New York finish in the top five in rush yards per game (148.2) and rush TDs (21). Saquon has earned a long-term deal, no doubt, but after he was reduced to signing a one-year pact, you can bet Barkley will show up in full in another contract season for a Giants team looking to make a deep playoff run.

Neal says the 2022 Second Team All-Pro tackle Andrew Thomas has been a huge resource for him and the rest of the offensive line.

“We definitely have a lot of dialogue,” Neal said. “He’s in my ear and I’m in his ear all the time whether it’s just talking ball or even just chopping it up. I appreciate all the tips that he’s given me. I’m thankful for him and I feel like all the guys in the room are thankful for having AT.”

Is the difference between Daniel Jones and Dak that significant?

Can Daniel Jones be better than Dak Prescott??? pic.twitter.com/2zqwxlDYan — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 21, 2023

Jackson allowed two catches for 20 yards on two targets in his 21 snaps (which included 16 slot reps). It may be a small sample size, but Jackson’s PFF grade of 37.

But Brian Daboll thinks Adoree Jackson is “doing a good job” in the slot cornerback role.

“Look, he’s a football player, he’s played inside there plenty of times when we match,” Daboll said before the Giants’ practice on Monday. “He’s smart, he’s dependable, he knows our defense, so he’s done a nice job so far.”

From 2010-21, the Giants made 62 draft picks in the third round or later. Only six developed into multiyear starters for the Giants, according to Pro Football Reference,

“Staying humble is me being an underdog my whole life, ready to prove a point,” Hawkins said. “But I also know celebrating too early, it could be taken away just as fast. It’s not about the end result, it’s more about the system. I try to focus on what I have to do the next day to build me becoming a future starter.”

The top four wide receivers are locked in: Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins and Jalin Hyatt. The Giants kept seven receivers on the 53-man roster to start last season, so there could be two or three spots available beyond the top four depending on Wan’Dale Robinson’s status. Sterling Shepard is the best of the rest, and he’s looked sharp recently as he works back from a torn ACL. Cole Beasley is a favorite of coach Brian Daboll and his value as a reliable slot receiver will increase if Robinson isn’t ready. With only so many offensive snaps available on game day, Bryce Ford-Wheaton could provide more value because he can impact the kicking game. Collin Johnson is Ford-Wheaton’s primary competition for a spot.

Jalin Hyatt and Eric Gray mic’d up

"That was Jalin Hyatt speed" ⚡️



Sights & Sounds : https://t.co/8sRMyGKLEE pic.twitter.com/pGJOiLj1hz — New York Giants (@Giants) August 21, 2023

Pick 24. New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland PFF grade: 64.4

Banks has logged 61 total snaps through two games, with 36 snaps coming in coverage. He earned a 71.2 coverage grade in the Giants’ preseason opener after being targeted three times and not giving up a catch. He also recorded a forced incompletion in the following game.

Giants’ Deonte Banks is showing swagger, confidence, physicality and personality on the field lately.

“I’m kinda feeling my groove now,” Banks told me with a twinkle in his eye. “Tackling, I feel like if you let someone get past you, it’s like letting somebody take your money.”

Vegas oddsmakers have set the Giants’ win total at 7.5. Football Outsiders projects the Giants for 6.4 wins this year, while The Action Network’s Sean Koerner says he projects “a ton” of value on Under 7.5 wins for the Giants.

This week’s opponent

“Just he and I are having conversation, and ultimately he’ll have his thoughts too, but for us as an organization he’s new. I know he’s been in the league a very long time, but we just didn’t want Sept. 11 to be the first time that he stepped into MetLife Stadium,” Saleh said before practice in Florham Park. “The Giants and Jets game, whether it’s preseason or regular season, there’s gonna be a good turnout, there’s gonna be a lot of anticipation and excitement in the building. And I just didn’t want the first time that he goes out with his new team, new colors, new teammates, new stadium, I didn’t want Sept. 11 to be the first time.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Tuesday press conference that Becton will be starting at right tackle in the team’s final preseason game. Becton started the Hall of Fame Game at left tackle, but only played seven snaps and he’s come off the bench in the last two games. Saleh has stressed the need to feel comfortable with the oft-injured tackle’s ability to play a whole game and he said on Tuesday that he was pleased with what he saw from Becton against the Buccaneers.

OT Mekhi Becton made his debut at right tackle this week. He played 28 snaps against the Buccaneers and finished with an 85.0 overall grade, allowing zero quarterback pressures on 19 pass-blocking snaps and earning three positive grades over just nine run-blocking reps.

In an appearance on First Take , Orlovsky said he believed that the New York Jets were “by far” the league’s most hunted team, even ahead of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Between the team’s outspoken coaching staff, its presence on this year’s season of Hard Knocks and of course, the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Orlovsky believes teams will be gunning for the Jets all season long.

The Jets rank third for most bet under teams in terms of tickets sold, while the Giants ranked third in most handle collected for under bets.

