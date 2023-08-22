Giants reportedly working out veteran CB William Jackson III

Cornerback is one of the positions we have speculated that the New York Giants could look to upgrade before the start of the 2023 NFL regular season. Thus, no surprise that the Giants are reportedly working out veteran cornerback William Jackson III.

Jackson, 30, was a first-round pick (24th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. He spent four seasons with the Bengals, and played the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders.

The 6-foot, 189-pound Jackson has played in 75 regular season games, with 64 starts. He played only four games last season due to a back injury, but has said that he is healthy.

“I’m great,” Jackson said. “Just a minor setback for a major comeback. Everybody goes through injuries. Just feeling great, I’m 100 percent, feeling back to full speed and ready to show everybody what I can do.”

The Giants could have a depth problem at cornerback. The are prepared to start rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III as outside cornerbacks, with Adoree’ Jackson in the slot. The only other cornerback who appears to be a lock to make the 53-man roster is second-year man Cor’Dale Flott.

Darnay Holmes is a veteran, but his $2.94 million cap hit makes him a candidate to be cut. The Giants also have Amani Oruwaryie, Darren Evan, Gemon Green, and Zyon Gilbert.

Nick McCloud has worked at both cornerback safety. McCloud, though, has been out for several weeks with an injury and has not played in either of the Giants’ two preseason games. Aaron Robinson, a 2021 third-round pick, remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The Giants recently opened a roster spot by waiving cornerback Rodarius Williams, who was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.