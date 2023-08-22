Giants news, 8/22: Offensive position battles, McAfee and Orlovsky, d-line domination, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Offensive position battles for NY Giants
There is only a week to go before NFL teams have to trim their rosters from 90 players to the regular-season limit of 53. On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed looks at the New York Giants position battles on the offensive side of the ball.
Click here to listen or download the pod.
More from Big Blue View
- Takeaways from New York Giants practice on Monday
- Brian Daboll shuts down Giants Rob Gronkowski rumors
- Brandon Brown details how Giants discovered rookie DT Jordon Riley
- Film breakdown: How Evan Neal performed vs. Carolina
Other Giant observations
Top Plays: Rookie Tre Hawkins III grabs another INT | Giants.com
Disruption was the theme of that day for the defense. Outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, in particular, kept finding their way into the backfield.
"We had a lot of plays during that last session that we just wanted to keep pushing through when it got hard for us and just wanted to keep going," Ojulari said after practice. "Just find a new energy, a new gear in you. Keep pushing, even though we're all tired, just got to keep pushing through. You never know, we might have a long drive in a game. We're just preparing ourselves for those moments that come."
NFL sack projections for 2023: Ranking top 50 pass-rushers | ESPN.com
Myles Garrett’s consistency, Nick Bosa’s momentum and Micah Parsons’ upside made for an intriguing battle at the top. For the Giants, Azeez Ojulari is projected at 7.3, followed by Kayvon Thibodeaux at 6.5.
Will New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Air It Out More in 2023? | The 33rd Team
Daniel Jones played one series for the New York Giants in their 21-19 Week 2 preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers, but what a series it was. Jones completed eight of nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Marty Mornhinweg believes this might portend to the Giants opening up their offense more in Year 2 under coach Brian Daboll.
McAfee: Giants are going to be a problem this year
Daniel Jones seemed very comfortable in that Giants offense with Darren Waller #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/R7bBQGBpaZ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 21, 2023
NY Giants Rookie Report: Where does the Class of 2023 stand right now? | The Record
NY Giants will be counting on Joe Schoen's second rookie class to produce as many as three starters and at least three other contributors on game day.
"If you want to stay here and make it in the league, you have no choice but to get better in something you do every day. That has to be the plan," WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton said as he walked out of the Giants' locker room at MetLife Stadium for the first time last Friday night. "Give everything I’ve got, and I feel like I’ve laid it all out on the line to this point. I think I’ve given myself a chance."
Giants’ Eric Gray felt ‘more like myself’ in second preseason act | New York Post
For Gray, this was a step up from his tentative opening game.
“You can see I’m a hard-nosed runner, like on the touchdown that I scored, being able to get in space and make people miss,’’ he said. “You had to bow down and get in there.”
The Darius Slayton Diary, Part 4: A glimpse into the Giants’ training camp routine | The Athletic
After that break, we’ve got hours of meetings. From 2 to 6 o’clock is basically meeting time. We do some with the entire offense and some with the receivers. This time of year, you’re watching practice. Or when we have a preseason game, we watch the game. It’s a breakdown and corrections. Or it’s an install for the next day if they’re adding something.
Then at 5:45 or 6, we start our evening walk-through. Then we’re done after that at 6:30. It’s a long day, but it’s camp. We all know what it is. We’ve been doing it for years now.
WR Isaiah Hodgins in the weight room
In the gym with Isaiah Hodgins pic.twitter.com/zA5sZg8hkT— New York Giants (@Giants) August 21, 2023
Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season | Bleacher Report
Win-Loss Prediction: 8-9
The team's inconsistency against the run is a major concern, and while the new receiving additions will help, teams have more game tape on how Jones operates in Daboll's offense. It's worth noting that New York struggled down the stretch last year, going 2-5-1 in its final eight games. Similar struggles could await the Giants to open the 2023 season. New York faces the league's third-toughest schedule overall (tied, .549) in terms of 2022 winning percentage. New York also has a brutal stretch to open the year.
Five under-the-radar NFL QBs who could put up big numbers in 2023, including Brock Purdy | CBSSports.com
QB Daniel Jones threw for 24 touchdown passes in 13 games as a rookie while his average throw distance was 19th in the NFL, much closer to the league average. I expect him to air it out more in his second season with Brian Daboll thanks to the trade for Darren Waller, who led all tight ends in catches 20-plus yards downfield last year despite missing eight games. New York also drafted a home-run hitter in Jalin Hyatt, a third-round pick and 2022 Biletnikoff winner (best WR in the nation) at Tennessee.
With two new downfield threats, Jones could put up eye-popping numbers. Only nine different QBs in NFL history have thrown 25 touchdown passes and run for 500 yards in a season. I’d say Jones has an outside shot at it in 2023.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky praise the offensive minds of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka
I’m into it @Giants— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 20, 2023
Coaching staff I’ll put up with anyone in the NFL
Daboll + Kafka are a tremendous duo pic.twitter.com/T03GHlKlYG
Giants takeaways from win over Panthers | nj.com
We got our first look at the vast majority of the Giants’ starters Friday night during the team’s 21-19 exhibition victory over the Carolina Panthers.
What did we learn? Bobby Okereke is a big upgrade, guard competition intensifies, and Adoree’ Jackson struggled in his new role.
NFL scores and recaps for every preseason Week 2 game | PFF
Giants Defensive spotlight: Linebacker Bobby Okereke played 21 snaps in his Giants debut, contributing four tackles — and two defensive stops — across run defense and coverage.
This week’s opponent
Reviews Are Favorable for Mekhi Becton's Play at RT During Jets-Bucs Game | NewYorkJets.com
"Mekhi played with a lot of energy, a lot of juice," head coach Robert Saleh said following the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Buccaneers. "We didn't have a lot of plays on offense, but I thought he did a really nice job. I'm looking forward to looking at that tape, but watching it live, it felt really good."
How Jets rookies are progressing after third preseason game | SNY.tv
Center Joe Tippmann displayed some positional versatility this week as he got the start at left guard and then moved to center when the starters left the game. He had a solid performance and clearly seems to be progressing having started to see first-team reps in practice. He did have one bad snap though. Tippmann was replaced at center by Trystan Colon on the third unit.
Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Tippmann suffered a knee injury during the loss.
NFL scores and recaps for every preseason Week 2 game | PFF
Defensive spotlight: The Jets defensive line has been on a tear this preseason, and that continued against the Buccaneers. The highlight player was Bryce Huff, who recorded a sack on a devastating speed rush and recorded another pressure, as well. Huff’s 26.0% pass rush win percentage was the highest in the NFL last season. Huff is showing that number was no fluke, even if he may not repeat such a high percentage in 2023.
New York Jets can follow Packers' plan to manage talent, egos | ESPN.com
Hackett mentioned eight players from that team, starting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "There were so many different guys," he said, describing how that made them dangerous because they were able to attack all areas of the field. The Packers went 13-3 and led the league in scoring (31.8 points per game), with Rodgers capturing NFL MVP honors.
NFL stadium rankings: All 30 NFL venues from best to worst | The Athletic
25. MetLife Stadium. Despite it not being old, 13 ballots had it ranked as one of the five worst stadiums in the league.
“When MetLife was completed in 2010 it cost $1.6 billion,” Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt wrote. “The money was not particularly well spent. It’s a boring stadium — which is something universally agreed on by both Giants and Jets fans, a rarity — both in look and feel. The food is poor. And it’s always a disaster exiting the stadium, especially for fans — and that gets even worse after concerts. There’s a mall nearby but otherwise it’s not exactly an exciting area, especially as the home base for two teams that are supposed to represent New York City.”
Around the league
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sees increasing confidence from WR Jalen Tolbert | NFL.com
Jerry Jones dismisses Cowboys title game drought: ‘You shouldn’t give up the ghost because you fall short’ | CBSSports.com
NFL young talent rankings: No. 14 Commanders are building — and a QB would fix a lot | FOX Sports
Why Kamren Curl is the Washington Commanders’ most important defensive player | PFF
LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons | NFL.com
Cooper Kupp to return to Rams practice this week | ESPN.com
Josh Jacobs is expected to report to Raiders before Week 1 | Pro Football Talk
Saints and Texans cancel joint practices | Canal Street Chronicles
Is Stefon Diggs Leaving Buffalo? Stephen A. Smith Confirms He ‘Wants Out’ | ProFootballNetwork.com
49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action | NFL.com
Mac Jones on Bill O'Brien: We are definitely on the same page and building trust | Pro Football Talk
Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow looks as good as he's ever looked | Pro Football Talk
Dolphins RB De'Von Achane 'week-to-week' with shoulder injury | ESPN.com
Dolphins QB Mike White in concussion protocol; rookie RB De'Von Achane considered week-to-week | CBSSports.com
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested after ‘medical episode,’ back with team | The Athletic
Can the NFL’s Chillest Quarterback Thrive in Sin City? | The Ringer
Parcells: Scouting, Developing NFL Offensive Linemen Is Challenge for Coaches | The 33rd Team
Jones: Should the NFL eliminate preseason games? Despite injuries, it’s not realistic | The Athletic
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
