Giants news, 8/22: Offensive position battles, McAfee and Orlovsky, d-line domination, more headlines

There is only a week to go before NFL teams have to trim their rosters from 90 players to the regular-season limit of 53. On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed looks at the New York Giants position battles on the offensive side of the ball.

Click here to listen or download the pod.

Other Giant observations

Disruption was the theme of that day for the defense. Outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, in particular, kept finding their way into the backfield.

"We had a lot of plays during that last session that we just wanted to keep pushing through when it got hard for us and just wanted to keep going," Ojulari said after practice. "Just find a new energy, a new gear in you. Keep pushing, even though we're all tired, just got to keep pushing through. You never know, we might have a long drive in a game. We're just preparing ourselves for those moments that come."

Myles Garrett’s consistency, Nick Bosa’s momentum and Micah Parsons’ upside made for an intriguing battle at the top. For the Giants, Azeez Ojulari is projected at 7.3, followed by Kayvon Thibodeaux at 6.5.

Daniel Jones played one series for the New York Giants in their 21-19 Week 2 preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers, but what a series it was. Jones completed eight of nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Marty Mornhinweg believes this might portend to the Giants opening up their offense more in Year 2 under coach Brian Daboll.

McAfee: Giants are going to be a problem this year

NY Giants will be counting on Joe Schoen's second rookie class to produce as many as three starters and at least three other contributors on game day.

"If you want to stay here and make it in the league, you have no choice but to get better in something you do every day. That has to be the plan," WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton said as he walked out of the Giants' locker room at MetLife Stadium for the first time last Friday night. "Give everything I’ve got, and I feel like I’ve laid it all out on the line to this point. I think I’ve given myself a chance."

For Gray, this was a step up from his tentative opening game.

“You can see I’m a hard-nosed runner, like on the touchdown that I scored, being able to get in space and make people miss,’’ he said. “You had to bow down and get in there.”

After that break, we’ve got hours of meetings. From 2 to 6 o’clock is basically meeting time. We do some with the entire offense and some with the receivers. This time of year, you’re watching practice. Or when we have a preseason game, we watch the game. It’s a breakdown and corrections. Or it’s an install for the next day if they’re adding something. Then at 5:45 or 6, we start our evening walk-through. Then we’re done after that at 6:30. It’s a long day, but it’s camp. We all know what it is. We’ve been doing it for years now.

WR Isaiah Hodgins in the weight room

Win-Loss Prediction: 8-9

The team's inconsistency against the run is a major concern, and while the new receiving additions will help, teams have more game tape on how Jones operates in Daboll's offense. It's worth noting that New York struggled down the stretch last year, going 2-5-1 in its final eight games. Similar struggles could await the Giants to open the 2023 season. New York faces the league's third-toughest schedule overall (tied, .549) in terms of 2022 winning percentage. New York also has a brutal stretch to open the year.

QB Daniel Jones threw for 24 touchdown passes in 13 games as a rookie while his average throw distance was 19th in the NFL, much closer to the league average. I expect him to air it out more in his second season with Brian Daboll thanks to the trade for Darren Waller, who led all tight ends in catches 20-plus yards downfield last year despite missing eight games. New York also drafted a home-run hitter in Jalin Hyatt, a third-round pick and 2022 Biletnikoff winner (best WR in the nation) at Tennessee. With two new downfield threats, Jones could put up eye-popping numbers. Only nine different QBs in NFL history have thrown 25 touchdown passes and run for 500 yards in a season. I’d say Jones has an outside shot at it in 2023.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky praise the offensive minds of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

We got our first look at the vast majority of the Giants’ starters Friday night during the team’s 21-19 exhibition victory over the Carolina Panthers.

What did we learn? Bobby Okereke is a big upgrade, guard competition intensifies, and Adoree’ Jackson struggled in his new role.

Giants Defensive spotlight: Linebacker Bobby Okereke played 21 snaps in his Giants debut, contributing four tackles — and two defensive stops — across run defense and coverage.

This week’s opponent

"Mekhi played with a lot of energy, a lot of juice," head coach Robert Saleh said following the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Buccaneers. "We didn't have a lot of plays on offense, but I thought he did a really nice job. I'm looking forward to looking at that tape, but watching it live, it felt really good."

Center Joe Tippmann displayed some positional versatility this week as he got the start at left guard and then moved to center when the starters left the game. He had a solid performance and clearly seems to be progressing having started to see first-team reps in practice. He did have one bad snap though. Tippmann was replaced at center by Trystan Colon on the third unit.

Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Tippmann suffered a knee injury during the loss.

Defensive spotlight: The Jets defensive line has been on a tear this preseason, and that continued against the Buccaneers. The highlight player was Bryce Huff, who recorded a sack on a devastating speed rush and recorded another pressure, as well. Huff’s 26.0% pass rush win percentage was the highest in the NFL last season. Huff is showing that number was no fluke, even if he may not repeat such a high percentage in 2023.

Hackett mentioned eight players from that team, starting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "There were so many different guys," he said, describing how that made them dangerous because they were able to attack all areas of the field. The Packers went 13-3 and led the league in scoring (31.8 points per game), with Rodgers capturing NFL MVP honors.

25. MetLife Stadium. Despite it not being old, 13 ballots had it ranked as one of the five worst stadiums in the league.

“When MetLife was completed in 2010 it cost $1.6 billion,” Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt wrote. “The money was not particularly well spent. It’s a boring stadium — which is something universally agreed on by both Giants and Jets fans, a rarity — both in look and feel. The food is poor. And it’s always a disaster exiting the stadium, especially for fans — and that gets even worse after concerts. There’s a mall nearby but otherwise it’s not exactly an exciting area, especially as the home base for two teams that are supposed to represent New York City.”

