Takeaways from New York Giants practice on Monday

Big day for defense, but Jason Pinnock (leg) sits out

By Ed Valentine
The New York Giants began their final week of preseason practice on Monday. Here are some of the takeaways.

Injury updates

The following players did not practice on Monday:

Guard Tyre Phillips, guard Jack Anderson, wide receiver Cole Beasley, running back Gary Brightwell, tight end Tommy Sweeney, inside linebacker Cam Brown, defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, cornerback Nick McCloud, safety Jason Pinnock, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Pinnock, a starting safety, is day-to-day with a leg injury.

Wide receiver Collin Johnson, out the last couple of weeks with a knee injury, was back to practice.

Where’s Wan’Dale?

Second-year wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list more than a week after GM Joe Schoen indicated that Robinson seemed to be just days away from returning to practice.

Daboll said only that Robinson was “a day closer” to returning.

With each passing day, you have to wonder if Robinson, who tore his ACL in a Week 11 game last season against the Detroit Lions, will be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron who?

Reports broke over the weekend that future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Giants. We wondered if Rodgers playing would impact how the Giants parceled out playing time on Saturday.

Daboll had a simple answer on Monday:

“No.”

Advantage, defense

Reports from East Rutherford were that the defense — particularly the defensive line — had a dominant day.

Here, from the platform formerly known as Twitter, are some posts to that effect:

