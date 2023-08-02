Giants training camp: Storylines after first padded practice of training camp

The New York Giants had their first padded practice on Tuesday. Brian Daboll’s squad has a few standouts early in training camp, with some pleasant surprises as well.

In the video below, I detail the immediate ascension of Darren Waller, the precise touch of Daniel Jones’ ball placement, and the trust bestowed on several offensive linemen by the unit’s coach, Bobby Johnson.

A pair of rookies - wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and cornerback Tre Hawkins III - have garnered attention with precocious play. Hyatt’s 24-mile-per-hour speed made national football news, and Hawkins III was promoted to first-team reps in certain packages. It’s still early in camp, but the developments with these two rookies are positive.

Fellow rookie, Deonte Banks, has struggled in practice but has made a few plays that are reminiscent of his time in college. Again, it’s very early in the process.

I go through the major discussion points, with highlights from training camp overlapping parts of the video, which can be viewed below:

