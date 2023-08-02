Giants news, 8/2: First padded practice, Sterling Shepard’s future, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Takeaways from first padded practice

Ed reviews Tuesday’s first padded practice of training camp.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Darius Slayton Diary, Part 1: How I worked to change the Giants’ perception of me - The Athletic

In his own words, the Giants wide receiver reflects on some of the toughest moments of his career, including being forced to take a pay cut.

New York Giants News: How Will Big Blue Deploy Darren Waller in 2023?

Darren Waller was the New York Giants' most significant addition of the offseason. If training camp is any indication, he could unlock NY's offense in 2023.

Ex-Giants player under fire in alleged Pokémon card scam - nj.com

Blake Martinez and his company have faced criticism over what transpired during a recent break.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio