What can we learn from Giants’ PFF scores, snap counts vs. Panthers?

We already learned what receiving zero snaps in Friday’s preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers meant for a healthy Rodarius Williams. It meant that as of Saturday morning, Williams is no longer a member of the New York Giants.

What else can we learn? Let’s take a look at the numbers.

Offense

PFF agreed with everyone else that quarterback Daniel Jones was outstanding, giving him a grade of 89.6 in his 10 snaps.

Ben Bredeson’s 74.9 grade in 22 snaps matched the eye test, which seemed to indicate that Bredeson was the best of the three guards competing for starting roles on Friday. Joshua Ezeudu graded at 54.7 in 24 snaps, and Mark Glowinski was at 54.1 in 22 snaps.

Evan Neal termed his night “solid” on Friday, and PFF agreed. Neal received a 68.6 grade for his 34 snaps. Twenty-nine of Neal’s snaps came in pass protection, and the right tackle allowed one sack and one pressure, a pass-blocking efficiency score of 96.4.

Backup tackle Matt Peart was charged with surrendering just one hurry in 28 pass-blocking snaps, a 98.5 efficiency score. Peart did commit two penalties.

Backup guards Shane Lemieux and Wyatt Davis did not help themselves. They had the worst scores of any Giants’ offensive players, 41.0 and 40.0, respectively.

Defense