Giants roster move: CB Rodarius Williams released

The New York Giants have released cornerback Rodarius Williams, head coach Brian Daboll said on Saturday afternoon.

A third-year player, the 26-year-old Williams did not play a single snap on Friday against the Carolina Panthers despite being healthy. Williams was a sixth-round pick in 2021 by the previous Giants regime. He played in eight games over the past two seasons.

Williams finished the 2021 season on IR due to a knee injury, and began last season on IR due to the same injury.

Williams took to Twitter to air frustrations over lack of playing time after a late-season 20-20 tie with the Commanders in which he did not play. He tweeted “Ima jus sleep this off Bcus this can’t be real rn’’ with a broken heart emoji. He soon after tweeted “I’m trying stay afloat it’s hard no lie I jus swallowed the hardest pill of my life!’’

With that as backdrop, it was somewhat surprising that Williams was even part of the Giants’ 90-man roster this season. Now, though, he is out of work.

Oddly, the Philadelphia Eagles also cut Williams’ brother, cornerback Greedy Williams, on Saturday.