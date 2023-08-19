Giants news, 8/19: Eli on Daniel Jones, Dan Orlovsky, Jalin Hyatt odds for ROY, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Eli Manning weighs in on state of Giants, helmet catch, and more
Eli sat down with WFAN’s Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata to talk all things Giants. He discussed the lean years for the franchise after reaching championship heights.
Tierney commented that after a big contract, the expectations for Jones are naturally a lot higher. Therefore, for Jones to be hailed as a success, he needs to throw more than 15 touchdowns. Eli agreed with that sentiment and noted that Jones knows it, too.
At the same time, Eli warned that it’s important for Jones not to force things or expect to throw three touchdowns a game. He observed that Jones’ rushing yards and rushing touchdowns are also important and that it’s about scoring points. “It’s not about throwing touchdowns, it’s about getting touchdowns,” he said.
More from Big Blue View
- Giants vs. Panthers: 5 things to watch Friday night
- Giants vs. Panthers: 5 players to watch Friday night
- Giants host former Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr
Other Giant observations
Daniel Jones working on improvisation as expectations grow | New York Post
There is no doubt this has been the best of the five NFL training camps for Jones, in terms of his consistency, marksmanship and command of the huddle. His increased comfort makes sense, as this he is in the second year of the Brian Daboll/Mike Kafka offense and that familiarity is paramount for Jones to take the next step in his development.
Jones is noticeably more willing and able to improvise and attempt off-platform throws. This was an assignment given to him heading out of his successful 2022 season. He attacked the task with his customary diligence, working at QB Country in Mobile, Ala., with extra attention paid to improve his footwork in the pocket and his awareness and ability to make throws one way while drifting another way, mimicking pressure situations that arise in games.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is buying stock in the Giants
@danorlovsky7 listed our #NYGiants as one of his sneaky Super Bowl contenders— New York Revival (@NewYorkRevival) August 18, 2023
Daboll. Kafka. Waller +Barkley for Jones. Thomas. Dex. Thibs.
Don’t sleep pic.twitter.com/QBsaaJkMup
Five best NFL long-shot bets to make for 2023 season, including Tyreek Hill for MVP | CBSSports.com
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jalin Hyatt +4000
It's hard to predict how these kinds of home-run hitters will fare at the next level against stiffer competition, but Hyatt has been making waves at camp for the New York Giants with highlight after highlight. Something else to note is that the Giants do not have one of the more elite wide receiving corps. Wide receivers have won Offensive Rookie of the Year two seasons in a row. If a first-year quarterback doesn't dominate, this WR class could make it three.
Making the leap candidates from each NFC team for 2023 NFL season | NFL.com
Per Next Gen Stats, Kayvon Thibodeaux tied for the 10th-most QB pressures (22) among edge rushers from Weeks 12 to 18 last season, helping him to finish the year with the second-most pressures (40) of any rookie (Aidan Hutchison was first with 45). With an offseason to study and improve his game, those pressures should translate into sacks sooner than later.
Kayvon goin back to Cali
We go back to where it all started for Kayvon Thibodeaux— New York Giants (@Giants) August 17, 2023
Watch: https://t.co/Cgv4GlulLS pic.twitter.com/s5H1x5ZAuG
Adoree’ Jackson embodying Giants’ unselfish motto in shift to slot corner | The Athletic
Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins called plays in a recent practice. Daboll divided the roster into two teams for a scrimmage, with Tierney and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on one side and Wilkins and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on the other side.
The exercise was a good way to give the young assistants experience calling plays, and it could be particularly beneficial if Kafka departs for a head-coaching job after the season and Tierney gets promoted.
Giants’ Jashaun Corbin, Dane Belton, Alex Cook impress in camp | New York Daily News
Second-year Giants running back Jashaun Corbin is opening eyes in training camp.
Giants seem likely to go with two rookie cornerbacks | ESPN.com
It is no longer just an experiment with the New York Giants’ first-team defense to have two rookie cornerbacks on the field at the same time. They’re serious about sliding their best cover guy, veteran Adoree’ Jackson, inside to the slot while rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins play on the outside.
That has been the primary alignment for more than a week at training camp as they insist on getting their “three best corners” on the field. It means Hawkins, a sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion, is getting starter’s reps instead of veteran nickel cornerback Darnay Holmes.
New presentation for the Giants at MetLife this year
Going to look a little different tonight @MetLifeStadium #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/qUubq65S1Z— Pete Guelli (@PeteGuelli) August 18, 2023
Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2023 — NFC East | PFF
Even the best version of Jones might not be enough to counter the regression from last season. The Giants ranked 15th in scoring drive percentage last year on offense and 28th in expected points added per play against on defense. They finished the season with a negative points differential yet won nine games and made the postseason as a wild-card team before knocking off the Minnesota Vikings.
The roster looks very patchy on paper and heavily reliant on very young players. Last season was an overachievement, and unless the coaching staff can repeat the trick, the team might take a step back in 2023 even with better quarterback play.
Dane Belton: NY Giants safety not waiting for respect - he’s taking it | The Record
Dane Belton recovered a fumble on his first NFL play last season and his knack for finding the football since he got here is a rare gift.
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Put on the 2023 Trade Block This Preseason | Bleacher Report
The New York Giants currently have an abundance of slot receivers. Parris Campbell projects as their starter on the inside while Wan’Dale Robinson enters his second NFL season as the second-stringer, which could leave Sterling Shepard out to dry.
This week’s opponent
Dalvin Cook on Aaron Rodgers: I couldn't be on other side anymore | Pro Football Talk
“He doesn’t have to recruit; his game recruits itself,” Cook said. “Aaron is Aaron. If you don’t want to be part of something like that, I don’t know what you want in football.”
Jets Practice Report | RB Breece Hall Takes Team Reps for First Time | NewYorkJets.com
After continually ramping up his workload throughout training coming off back-to-back season-ending knee injuries, Mekhi Becton took his first live reps at right tackle Thursday.
"We had a really nice conversation again yesterday," Saleh said of Becton, who previously had only lined up at RT in walk-throughs. "He wants to play, he's going for it. It's the most confident I've felt in awhile with him, selfishly speaking. I look into the guy's eyes and he's going for it. He wants to be on the field. He wants to play football. Going for it is the amount of strain and fight. I just feel a different person."
Garrett Wilson back practicing and Aaron Rodgers is thrilled | New York Post
Garrett Wilson, returning to practice after an ankle injury, getting open quickly saved the offensive line from a worse day than it had.
New York Jets Failed to Properly Address the Offensive Line | The 33rd Team
Laveranues Coles expresses why things might not be all good in New York and that the offseason moves the Jets made were not enough because of one big factor.
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Put on the 2023 Trade Block This Preseason | Bleacher Report
Between Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Michael Clemons, Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV, the New York Jets have plenty of talent at defensive end. Even Bryce Huff played well in a limited role last season, and Solomon Thomas can take some reps on the edge if needed. So, the Jets could trade Lawson, and their defense probably wouldn’t notice his absence.
Around the league
Ravens signing pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal | NFL.com
Despite Marcus Mariota's preseason struggles, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni isn't open to QB2 competition | NFL.com
Eagles CB Zech McPhearson (Achilles) out for season | ESPN.com
Two Eagles players leave preseason game vs. Browns on stretcher, 6 exit with injuries | The Athletic
Eagles 53-man roster projection: How will defensive depth shake out? | FOX Sports
Washington Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback | ESPN.com
Dak Prescott: Cowboys’ camp fights show team is ‘nobody’s little brother’ | NFL.com
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: We're not trading David Bakhtiari | Pro Football Talk
Lions waive injured WR Denzel Mims one month after Jets trade | ESPN.com
Jason Peters hopes to play this season | Pro Football Talk
Will the Patriots use Malik Cunningham like Taysom Hill this season? | Pro Football Talk
Ravens’ all-Black QB group represents progress and missed chances | The Baltimore Banner
Ravens' Mark Andrews injures Commanders CB after slamming him to the ground during joint practice | CBSSports.com
Joint Practices Have Replaced Preseason Games for Most Starters | The 33rd Team
Chiefs Training Camp: Dave Toub predicts ‘more fair catches’ in 2023 | Arrowhead Pride
Why Chiefs coach Andy Reid runs NFL’s hardest training camp | The Athletic
Should NFL Teams Use New Rule to Keep 3 QBs on 53-Man Rosters? | The 33rd Team
