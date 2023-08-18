Giants vs. Panthers: Post-game live stream

The New York Giants beat the Carolina Panthers 21-19.
The Giants’ starters opened the game and did looked markedly better than the rebuilding Carolina Panthers. The starting offense was efficient, with receivers running wide-open all around the Panthers’ secondary, while the starting defense bullied the Panthers’ offense.
The game tightened up as the two teams’ back-ups filtered onto the field and it was another one-possession game at the 2:00 warning.
Join Chris Pflum and a special guest for a discussion after the game!
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...