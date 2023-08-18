Giants-Panthers final score: New York defeats Carolina, 21-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers, 21-19, in NFL preseason action Friday night at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants held a 21-3 halftime lead and held off a Carolina comeback in the second half.

Quick night for Daniel Jones

Quarterback Daniel Jones played the first series, leading the Giants on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Jones went 8 of 9 for 69 yards, completing his night with a 4-yard scoring pass to Daniel Bellinger.

Tight end Darren Waller caught three passes for 30 yards on that drive, and then joined Jones in taking the rest of the night off. Left tackle Andrew Thomas also played only the first series.

More stats

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor went 9 of 13 for 90 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to Jalin Hyatt.

Tommy DeVito played the second half at quarterback for the Giants. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 88 yards.

Hyatt had four catches for 35 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown.

Who did not play?

Saquon Barkley dressed, but did not play. Other healthy Giants who did not play included defensive tackles A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and cornerback Rodarius Williams.

The following Giants did not dress:

RB Gary Brightwell, WR Cole Beasley, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WR Collin Johnson, OL Marcus McKethan, OL Tyre Phillips, DL Ryder Anderson, LB Cam Brown, CB Aaron Robinson, S Nick McCloud, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT D.J. Davidson.

See it

Hyatt doing Hyatt things.

First of many for Hyatt



: NBC4/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/WN6P9sD7AL — New York Giants (@Giants) August 18, 2023

Rookie defensive tackle Jordon Riley had a nice night. This wasn’t even his best play.

Jordon Riley is having an awesome preseason for the Giants pic.twitter.com/KB4m85Qy1i — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 19, 2023

Tommy DeVito gets his Eli on.

What’s next?

The Giants will finish their preseason on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the New York Jets. The Giants will be the home team in that 6 p.m. ET game. After that, NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 to set their initial 53-man roster.