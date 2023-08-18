 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants-Panthers preseason Week 2: Live updates

Follow the game right here

By Ed Valentine Updated
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
Jalin Hyatt celebrates a 33-yard touchdown reception.
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

In-game updates

Giants go four plays, 48 yards for a touchdown. They now lead, 21-3, with 1:34 left in the first half.

A Jalin Hyatt sighting.

A quick strike for the Giants.

Pre-game updates

Sounds like no Saquon Barkley vs. Carolina. No surprise.

The New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers in preseason NFL action Friday at MetLife Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m., and it will be broadcast by WNBC regionally and NFL Network nationally.

The majority of the Giants front-line players are expected to receive some playing time, although how much remains to be seen.

This will also be the Giants’ first chance to play on the new turf at MetLife, a newer-style surface called FieldTurf Core. This turf seems softer than what was installed at MetLife previously. Will it help prevent the seemingly high number of leg injuries that have occurred at MetLife in recent years? We will find out.

Be sure to stick around for the livestream on our YouTube channel with Chris Pflum and Nick Falato immediately after the game, as well as all of our post-game coverage. On Saturday morning, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio will be live on YouTube with their thoughts about the game.

