Giants-Panthers preseason Week 2: Live updates

As @DDuggan21 noted, Deonte Banks has a big wrap on his left forearm while watching 2nd half on the sideline. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 19, 2023

Giants go four plays, 48 yards for a touchdown. They now lead, 21-3, with 1:34 left in the first half.

9-yard touchdown run by Eric Gray and Giants lead 21-7 with 1:34 left in the first half. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 19, 2023

Night is over for rookie CBs Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins. Cor'Dale Flott, Amani Oruwariye now outside and Darnay Holmes in the slot. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 19, 2023

A Jalin Hyatt sighting.

A drop for Jalin Hyatt on a pass from Tyrod Taylor. Rookie follows that up with a 33-yard catch for a TD. Blew past the DB for an easy score. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 18, 2023

First of many for Hyatt



: NBC4/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/WN6P9sD7AL — New York Giants (@Giants) August 18, 2023

A quick strike for the Giants.

Giants go 75 yards in 10 plays for a TD. Jones to Bellinger for a 4-yard score. That'll probably do it for the starting offense. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 18, 2023

Sounds like no Saquon Barkley vs. Carolina. No surprise.

Expect to see most #Giants starters. No Saquon Barkley but Daniel Jones and the rest of his targets will get action. No hard decision going in on how long they’ll play. My sense is if they execute well, they’ll be out of there shortly thereafter. https://t.co/jwG1bUzf1f — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 18, 2023

Injured players not in uniform: RB Gary Brightwell, WR Cole Beasley, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, WR Collin Johnson, OL Marcus McKethan, OL Tyre Phillips, DL Ryder Anderson, LB Cam Brown, CB Aaron Robinson, S Nick McCloud.



TE Tommy Sweeney also not in uniform. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 18, 2023

Expectation is that most #Giants starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, will play in tonight’s preseason game vs. Panthers. Amount likely varies but figure about a quarter for some, full half for others. Bottom line: A real look at some version of the real Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 18, 2023

The New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers in preseason NFL action Friday at MetLife Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m., and it will be broadcast by WNBC regionally and NFL Network nationally.

The majority of the Giants front-line players are expected to receive some playing time, although how much remains to be seen.

This will also be the Giants’ first chance to play on the new turf at MetLife, a newer-style surface called FieldTurf Core. This turf seems softer than what was installed at MetLife previously. Will it help prevent the seemingly high number of leg injuries that have occurred at MetLife in recent years? We will find out.

MetLife Stadium has gotten a bit of a facelift. pic.twitter.com/gYNgxgtVNb — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 18, 2023

