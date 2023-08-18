Giants news, 8/18: Second preseason game, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jalin Hyatt, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Going into the second preseason game against the Panthers tonight, BBV's Ed Valentine take a look at some of some of the position battles heading into Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. One area is the defensive backs:

Secondary coach Jerome Henderson believes this is the deepest group of cornerbacks and safeties he has had in his career. “Usually in training camp, I’m used to having a couple guys, quite honestly, who you think probably aren’t quite good enough,” Henderson said. “Everybody in that room really is. Everybody potentially has a place, but that’s not this league. Everybody can’t stay.” Players like safety Bobby McCain and cornerbacks Rodarius Williams and Amani Oruwariye seem like obvious bubble guys among the experienced players. Perhaps that applies to Aaron Robinson, who remains on PUP.

Other Giant observations

Veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams is another fan of Martindale’s coaching methods.

“As a player, I have never wanted a coach to be a ‘yes’ man,” Williams said. “The coach’s job is to push us and get the best potential out of us as they can. Sometimes it takes that little extra push and fire under us to get us going and, honestly, going on nine years of playing, I have never had a coach keep it real like that before and I think the guys respect it, honestly.”

The national spotlight continues to be on Kayvon Thibodeaux this week

Art Stapleton’s take on the linebacker room.

McFadden has had a great week of practice, including the sessions in Detroit, and he has edged ahead of Beavers for the starting spot. Beavers should get plenty of chances to show he is all the way back from his ACL surgery. Cam Brown’s injury clouds things for him and the position depending on how long he’s out. Does that open the door for Coughlin? He’s going to have to battle Johnson, the undrafted rookie.

For the New York Giants, who have a lot of new faces ranging from their draft picks to veterans like linebacker Bobby Okereke, tight end Darren Waller, receiver Parris Campbell, and defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson, it’s important not to forget about the last year’s draft class and how its development is complementing the foundation of the franchise.

25) New York Giants. Nothing would be cooler than to see Wink Martindale’s defense be abominable toward opposing offenses. The team’s defensive line certainly could cause problems. However, relying on two rookie cornerbacks to play heavy minutes is a tall task in a division with AJ Brown, CeeDee Lamb, DeVonta Smith, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Brandin Cooks, and Jahan Dotson.

Dane Belton recovered a fumble on his first NFL play last season and his knack for finding the football since he got here is a rare gift.

28. New York Giants. Waller and Barkley have near-elite receiving chops for their positions. Everything else here is a mess. New York’s plan at receiver seems to be to stack slot receivers on top of each other in trench coats and hope nobody notices. Shepard, 30, endured the Klay Thompson—tears to both the ACL and Achilles in two years—and at this point in his career likely brings savvy leadership more than slashing ability. Robinson is also returning from a torn ACL. Hyatt, the rookie third-rounder who had 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns against Alabama last year, has a massive opportunity here.

What does the Giants offensive coordinator see in the wide receiver’s room

Mike Kafka on what he's looking for in the veteran WRs



Watch: https://t.co/27rC4PTX6H pic.twitter.com/aUgyTL7YVE — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) August 15, 2023

Darren Waller’s practice habits are helping Brian Daboll reinforce a high standard to his Giants. Daboll showed a clip of Darren Waller in a full sprint downfield to make a practice block to the whole Giants team.

“When that’s your top receiver, top tight end, and he’s beating people downfield, that’s a good sign.”

Giants: Jalin Hyatt has been making plays in training camp, but he had just one catch for -4 yards in his preseason debut. Stats aren't an indicator of how performances are measured in the preseason, yet it would be beneficial for Hyatt to rack up a big play or two against Carolina's secondary. Hyatt adds a vertical presence to the Giants passing game.

Shepard revealed another profound reason why he deemed it important to stay involved after his injury.

“At the beginning of last season, Coach [Brian] Daboll asked us to write down what we would want in a teammate, and the thing I wrote down on the paper was being selfless,’’ Shepard said. “So, after my injury I had the option of whether I wanted to go home and chill after I got done with rehab, or I could be around my teammates. “I thought even though I wasn’t physically on the field I could help guys mentally, so I took it upon myself to get up early every morning and come in here and make sure everybody’s mindset was right and help out on the field in any way that I could. I felt like I could benefit the guys that way.’’

Giants general manager Joe Schoen noted last week that OLB Anthony Barr wouldn’t visit the club following the linebacker’s workout in New Orleans. New York wants to get a look at youngsters Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden, who are competing for the spot next to Bobby Okereke after Jarrad Davis’ season-ending injury. But nothing is stopping the Giants from reversing gears in the coming weeks. The 31-year-old Barr would bring experience to a Big Blue defense that’s fairly young in the back seven.

This week’s opponent

The main storyline of the week revolved around offensive line play, and it wasn't the most positive one.

They were aware of the issue long before the headlines swirled (offensive line coach James Campen held that impromptu postgame meeting right after they left the field Saturday). And it'd be fair to assume that eyes will be on the line again this week – especially at that right guard spot while they look for someone to step up in place of an injured ﻿Austin Corbett﻿.

Veteran depth in the slot is now a question after the Carolina Panthers placed veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd on the injured reserve list with a significant hamstring injury that may require surgery.

The Carolina Panthers came close to winning the NFC South last year despite suboptimal play from quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker. They could enter the playoff picture this year if No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young fares better than last year's quarterback committee did.

