How to watch Giants-Panthers Week 2 preseason game

The New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers in preseason NFL action Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on NFL Network and regionally on WNBC 4.
Indications have been that the Giants’ front-line players will see some action, although no official announcement regarding who will or won’t play has been made.
The Giants face many difficult roster decisions in trimming from 90 to 53 players, and Friday could go a long way toward determining who does, and does not, make the season-opening roster.
How to watch
What: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers
When: Friday, Aug. 18
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Game time: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC4 New York/WNBC | NFL Network
Announcers: NFLN (Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr.) | WNBC (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Radio: WFAN
Streaming: Giants.com | NFL+
DraftKings Odds: Giants (-3)
Giants 2023 schedule
Preseason
Week 1 (L) — Detroit Lions 21, Giants 16
Week 2 (Friday, Aug. 18) — vs. Carolina (7 p.m., WNBC)
Week 3 (Saturday, Aug. 26) — vs. the Jets (6 p.m., WNBC)
Regular season
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX)
Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 21) — at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)
Week 4 (Monday, Oct. 2) — vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)
Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New York Jets (1 p.m., CBS)
Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m., FOX
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Washington Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 13 — BYE
Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) — vs. Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m, ABC)
Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — at Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 7) — vs. Eagles (TBD)
