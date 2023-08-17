Giants news, 8/17: Evan Neal’s return, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants’ injury news: Evan Neal full practice participant on Wednesday

Right tackle Evan Neal is “trending in the right direction,” according to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and cleared the league’s concussion protocol in time for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Neal was reportedly a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Daboll has not said if the starters who did not play in the first preseason game against the Detroit Lions last week would play Friday against the Panthers. The Giants held a carded indoor practice on Wednesday, though, perhaps an indication that front-line players will get at least some snaps on the new turf Friday at MetLife Stadium.

The New York Giants will use more starters in their second preseason game Aug. 18 against the Carolina Panthers, and figure to largely go conservative in the third and final preseason game on Aug. 26 against the New York Jets.

Daniel Jones has a lot of new weapons at his disposal. He also has some older ones, but some of them might not make it to the starting line of this much anticipated 2023 Giants season. Jamison Crowder has already played eight seasons in the NFL. He's trying to get to 10 before he retires.

GM Joe Schoen goes on WFAN to discuss the state of the organization

McKinney and Pinnock are the starters, with Pinnock showing why even more in an impressive preseason game performance last week. Belton has been having a productive camp as well with a nose for the ball. McCloud has been on the sidelines with an injury this week, but he’s been repping at safety since the spring. Though McCain is a veteran, the last safety spot in this projection goes to the rookie Owens who’s had a decent camp so far and can contribute on special teams.

Besides being in Year 2 of the same system, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a few new faces working with him on offense that has helped grow his confidence.

In the eyes of the Giants, Danny Dangerous is coming.

“I think Daniel right now’s throwing the ball better than he ever has, me going against him when I was in Baltimore and practicing with him all year last year,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told The Post. “What’s tough is his athleticism, ’cause you could defend one play and it turns into another play when he scrambles and either finds a receiver or runs for 10 or 12 yards.”

Jones hits Hyatt on a bomb down the middle at practice Wednesday

DEEP to Hyatt pic.twitter.com/3NIADyPEXk — New York Giants (@Giants) August 16, 2023

Jones said on Tuesday that despite not having any game time with either player yet, he has already developed chemistry with both of the centers in the competition.

“I think there’s a little bit of adjustment early on,” Jones said about handling a snap from a new center, “but once you’re into it and you build a chemistry and a rapport with someone, you’re used to it and it’s not really something you think about. So I think we’re at the point now in camp where we’ve built that, we’ve had plenty of reps together, and I feel very comfortable with both those guys.”

“A werewolf has the ability to wreck a game,” Johnson said. “When they have the ability to wreck a game, they’re a werewolf. Dabs (coach Brian Daboll) talks about it and some other coaches I’ve been around, don’t let the game wreckers wreck the game. There are guys you have to game plan. There’s plenty of defenders in this league that have that ability. So, you have to do things to try to mitigate what they can do to your plan.

CB Dantee Banks struggled early in camp but has retained the “goldfish mentality” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale cited in June. (“He’s got a short memory when things don’t go right,” Martindale said then.) With each practice, Banks has looked a little stronger and less exposed than he was in the early days. He’s been lining up outside with the first team consistently and played 51 percent of the Giants’ snaps in their first preseason game. He had good coverage on Jameson Williams in the preseason loss to the Lions and rebounded well after getting pushed in the face on one play. Now he just needs to continue to get comfortable.

No, Gronk is not playing for the Giants this year

.@RobGronkowski said the one person to get him out of retirement is Brian Daboll



Make the call @Giants!



: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tg0OGOqWu0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 16, 2023

New York Giants: The Giants have finished third or fourth in four of Saquon Barkley's five seasons with the team, and they're rolling the dice on both him and quarterback Daniel Jones. If the former can't stay healthy and the latter can't improve, last place is a likelihood.

This week’s opponent

Head Coach Frank Reich admitted that won’t be easy against a Giants defense run by Wink Martindale, particularly in the preseason when Young and the staff won’t spend a lot of time game-planning for the blitz packages they expect to see.

“It’s going to be a really good challenge for our offense against their defense, just because Wink is very exotic with his pressure package,’’ Reich said. “There’s going to be a blitz zero, there’s going to be all kinds of pressure.’’

QB Bryce Young said he sees the challenge ahead, facing the Giants' defense with coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, as an opportunity for the offense to grow.

"This being a scheme that brings a lot; there's a lot of pressures, a lot of blitz, a lot of different looks, I think it's a great opportunity for us to go out and see how we fare," said QB Bryce Young. "We have (been) doing everything we can to account for those, to figure out how we can try to take advantage of it, all this stuff like that. I think for us, we're really looking at it as an opportunity to see a bunch of stuff. There's a lot of exotic stuff."

It looks like running back Miles Sanders' first game action in a Panthers uniform will come during the regular season.

The Panthers threw a lot at QB Bryce Young, asking him to learn and direct a complex offense that blends Frank Reich’s scheme with some Rams elements Thomas Brown brought from L.A. Young didn’t blink. “I think he’s checked every box that he was supposed to check through training camp,” Reich said. The 5-foot-10 Young completed 93 of 145 passes during the team periods over 11 camp practices and, notably, had only two balls tipped at the line.

