Giants’ injury news: Evan Neal full practice participant on Wednesday

Right tackle Evan Neal is “trending in the right direction,” according to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and could clear the league’s concussion protocol in time for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Neal was reportedly a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Daboll has not said if the starters who did not play in the first preseason game against the Detroit Lions last week would play Friday against the Panthers. The Giants held a carded indoor practice on Wednesday, though, perhaps an indication that front-line players will get at least some snaps on the new turf Friday at MetLife Stadium.

More injury notes

Wide receiver Cole Beasley does indeed have an injury. Beasley was held out of practice on Tuesday and again Wednesday. Daboll said Beasley has a leg injury.

Other injured players who did not practice Wednesday: RB Gary Brightwell, OL Tyre Phillips, DL Ryder Anderson, LB Cam Brown.

Dexter Lawrence, Darren Waller, Andrew Thomas and Sterling Shepard received rest days on Wednesday.

GM Joe Schoen said last week that wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, returning from a torn ACL that shortened his rookie season, could come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list soon. That has not yet happened.

“I think he’s making progress, but we’ll see where we’re at,” Daboll said.