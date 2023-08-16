Giants’ DC Wink Martindale has talked to Kayvon Thibodeaux about practice

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been steadfast in his support of Kayvon Thibodeaux. During the offseason, Martindale said the 2022 No. 5 overall pick has “no ceiling,” and “can do whatever he puts his mind to.”

On Tuesday, Martindale said he had talked to Thibodeaux about his practices.

“I thought that in Detroit, on Tuesday and Wednesday, I think he caused two fumbles and recovered two fumbles. I expect him to be at the top of everything, and so do we,” Martindale said. “I’ve talked to him about his practice. I think that he heard me clearly. I talked to him in front of the entire defense. So, Kayvon is going to be fine, first of all. Like I said, he caused two fumbles, and he recovered two fumbles.”

The defensive coordinator did not clarify, but made it sound like he had that conversation with Thibodeaux prior to the joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

Thibodeaux had a good but not great rookie season for the Giants, with 4.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, some questioned the consistency of Thibodeaux’s effort while playing at Oregon.

“I do a ‘keep it real’ with everybody on where they’re at and why they’re there, because the last thing I want as a coach is for a player to drive in this parking lot and not know where they stand, especially this time of year. Because I think that we build our relationships, we build our foundation on trust and honesty,” Martindale said. “I tell them what I think and where they stand, and where the competition is, where the line is. I talk about all that.”

The Giants need Thibodeaux to be more impactful this season. Sound like Martindale is pushing him to do just that.