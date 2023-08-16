Giants news, 8/16: Practice report, Julie’n Davenport, Justin Pugh, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Josh Ezeudu, Ben Bredeson, and Mark Glowinski continued to share the first-team reps at the guard spots.

“I’m seeing a great competition,” said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. “I’m seeing two or three tough kids – four tough guys that are really going after it in that core so they’re doing a nice job and we’re mixing them around and trying to give them as many different looks. In the run game, in the pass game, they’re seeing a bunch of different looks from Wink’s defense as far as pressure. So, all of those things and you go all the way back, really to the spring, you evaluate that part of it then you take the whole body of work and now you can get a clean picture.”

Fellow Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger sees Waller impacting everyone else on the offense.

“(Waller) making plays like that (a leaping catch) does nothing but open things up for everybody else,” Bellinger said in camp. “It opens up so many possibilities that (offensive coordinator Mike Kafka) can call, that Dabes (Brian Daboll) can call. I think it’s a lot of fun ’cause now we have plays that there’s no real limit to them. We can move guys around. We can get guys in a certain spot, and it’s like, ‘OK, the defense is giving us this look, let’s switch, and now a defense doesn’t know what to do.’”

Reunion on tap with former first round draft choice?

A Justin Pugh Giants reunion?



The standout guard tells me he’s “100% definitely eyeing” a possible Big Blue return



Has several suitors. Wants a contender. NYC is “where I started my career; I would love to finish it there.”



https://t.co/hNZPCWsLQu



https://t.co/0b6YSBrjmp pic.twitter.com/qje8LkdW1E — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 15, 2023

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants. Barkley isn’t your typical sustaining, tackle-breaking back — he averaged 2.75 yards per carry after contact last season, and his 41 missed tackles forced ranked 17th in the NFL. But if you want explosive plays in the run game — well, he’s got those. Barkley had 21 carries of 15 or more yards last season; only Nick Chubb (23) had more of those.

Short, back-shoulder touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins

Isaiah Hodgins, the fourth-year veteran, is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound target and true outside receiver. Whereas, the rest of the Giants’ options tend to be better suited to the slot. Hodgins’ size and catch radius provides quarterback Daniel Jones with a large margin of error.

Parris Campbell didn’t like his choices after he signed as a free agent. It was either 19 or 80-something because of all the retired single-digit numbers for the Giants. Luckily for Campbell, the new rule allowing players to wear zero passed less than two weeks after he signed.

“I saw on Twitter that it was available. As soon as I saw it, I hit up the [equipment] guys and was like. ‘I need zero,’” Campbell said. Why? It “looks fire!

It hasn’t been all great for WR Jalyn Hyatt, however. Daboll noted that he’s “still got a long way to go,” and he had a quiet preseason debut. Expect the Giants to get Hyatt more involved, leaning on his speed to take the top off defenses and create the type of big plays they probably envisioned when they selected him.

New York Giants: LB Micah McFadden (90.5, 14 Snaps). The 2022 fifth-rounder out of Indiana ended Week 1 with one run stop and just six yards allowed in coverage on his 14 snaps.

The Giants still need pass rushers. The G-Men added more slot receivers than they can count this offseason, but what about help for Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux? The pressure off the edge was lacking against the Lions, and the depth chart isn't overly impressive beyond the projected starters.

#BaldyBreakdown focuses on Cole Beasley

.@Giants @BeaselyCole has been running these “option routes” for 13 years…Hasn’t lost a step of quickness. Giants passing game can be very good this season. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/T4RvMbBzgm — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 12, 2023

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Monday — during a WFAN interview — that his plan is to wait until after the season to address free safety Xavier McKinney’s next contract. This is not surprising. And it makes perfectly reasonable sense, even though McKinney — a 2020 second-round draft pick — is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

“I was on like a dune buggy almost. It’s like a bigger version. It’s the one with more seats in it,” McKinney explained. “But basically, the buggy just tilted over, I tried to put my hand down. I was in the seat belt. So I tried to put my hand down and the top bar just kind of smashed on it.”

Three weeks into training camp, McCain’s window of opportunity to plug Love’s vacancy and start alongside Xavier McKinney has already begun closing. It might’ve slammed shut altogether across the past five days.

The producers approached the Giants quarterback about participating, and Jones told WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” on Monday that he is not interested.

“I’m not doing it. Yeah, I’ve been asked” Jones said, adding it was his decision and not coerced by the Giants.

Bryce Young needs reinforcements up front. The rookie QB did his part getting rid of the ball quickly against the Jets’ pass rush, but getting Austin Corbett healthy would help shore things up. They’ve got good personnel in Ikem Ekwonu, Bradley Bozeman, etc., but they’ll need better execution and depth moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Gregory Junior (89.1, 30 Snaps). Junior saw just one target across 20 coverage snaps. However, it was an effort-driven forced fumble on his tackle of Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle that sent his grade into elite territory.

