Giants roster moves: LB Ray Wilborn claimed, OL Julie’n Davenport also being added

The New York Giants on Tuesday were awarded linebacker Ray Wilborn off waivers from the Denver Broncos. In a corresponding move, the Giants placed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton on injured reserve.

Per Pat Leonard, the Giants will also be signing offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport after a Tuesday workout. With that move not yet being official, no corresponding move has been announced.

Wilborn, 26, played in two games for the Broncos in 2022. He was waived on Monday. Wilborn, 6-foot-4, 224 pounds, played 31 special teams snaps for the Broncos last season.

The Giants are a bit thin at linebacker. Cam Brown, a reserve linebacker and special teams mainstay, has missed the last two practices. Undrafted free agent linebacker Troy Brown left practice early on Tuesday.

Wilborn entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and the Broncos before he joined Denver’s active roster on Jan. 7.

Hamilton, 25, played in nine games for the Giants last season. He played 39 offensive snaps and 38 special teams snaps.

Hamilton suffered a left leg injury during last Tuesday’s joint practice against the Detroit Lions. He had not practiced since then, and did not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Lions.

Davenport, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2017. He has played in 60 NFL games, with 32 starts. Davenport could compete for a swing tackle role with the Giants.