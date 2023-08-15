Takeaways from New York Giants practice on Tuesday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants held a run-heavy, padded practice under cloudy, cooler conditions on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Here are some of the takeaways.

Injury updates

The list of injured players missing practice was the same Tuesday as it was Monday. Those players were:

OL Devery Hamilton, OL Tyre Phillips, WR Collin Johnson, RB Gary Brightwell, LB Cam Brown, DT Ryder Anderson, DB Nick McCloud.

Right tackle Evan Neal, working back from a concussion, was in a red, non-contact jersey for a second straight day. Neal participated only in walk-through periods.

Undrafted inside linebacker Troy Brown limped off the field with a trainer early in practice.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley did not practice, likely getting a veteran rest day. Coach Brian Daboll did not speak to media on Tuesday, so we can’t be certain of that.

1-on-1 drills

The Giants conducted 1-on-1 blocking drills, and 1-on-1 wide receiver vs. cornerback drills. Unfortunately, the blocking drills (offensive line vs. defensive line) were on an opposite field and media really could not see them.

A couple of highlights from the receiver-cornerback battles:

Jalin Hyatt beat Amani Oruwariye to catch a deep ball from Daniel Jones.

Kalil Pimpleton had a couple of nice plays, catching a deep ball over a cornerback I couldn’t identify, and beating Oruwariye across the middle on a dig route.

Sterling Shepard toasted Darnay Holmes for a short catch on what looked like a pivot route.

Adoree’ Jackson had the best defensive play, slapping away a pass intended for Jaydon Mickens.

Offensive line shuffling continues

Josh Ezeudu, Ben Bredeson, and Mark Glowinski continued to share the first-team reps at the guard spots.

“I’m seeing a great competition,” said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. “I’m seeing two or three tough kids – four tough guys that are really going after it in that core so they’re doing a nice job and we’re mixing them around and trying to give them as many different looks. In the run game, in the pass game, they’re seeing a bunch of different looks from Wink’s defense as far as pressure. So, all of those things and you go all the way back, really to the spring, you evaluate that part of it then you take the whole body of work and now you can get a clean picture.”

Cor’Dale Flott outside

Is the Cor’Dale Flott is the slot experiment over? With it looking more and more like the Giants see their best cornerback trio as Adoree’ Jackson, Deonte Banks, and Tre Hawkins III, second-year player Cor’Dale has bee working as a boundary cornerback the last couple of days. Flott was initially considered a prime candidate to win the slot cornerback role. The primary slot cornerbacks currently look like Jackson and Darnay Holmes.

Run, run, and run some more

As I mentioned earlier, this was a run-heavy practice for the Giants. They did one full 11-on-11 period, including 13 plays between all three quarterbacks, without throwing a pass. That portion of practice was run with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito operating exclusively under center.

One thing that is noteworthy is that the Giants have spent a considerable amount of time working on the quarterback run game — including quarterback draws with Jones and the other two quarterbacks carrying the ball up the middle.

I charted Jones throwing only nine passes on the day, completing eight. The one incompletion was a deep ball to Darius Slayton which drew a defensive pass interference call from the officials in attendance. I’m not sure who the penalized defensive back was.

Upcoming

The Giants practice on Wednesday at 10 a.m. They are off Thursday before hosting the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.