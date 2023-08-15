Giants news, 8/15: Practice report, Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, Jordon Riley, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Second-year defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, who played in five games last season before going on IR with a torn ACL, was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and cornerback Aaron Robinson are the only players remaining on the PUP list.

A substantial number of players did not practice on Monday: OL Devery Hamilton, OL Tyre Phillips, WR Collin Johnson, RB Gary Brightwell, LB Cam Brown, DT Ryder Anderson, and DB Nick McCloud.

Right tackle Evan Neal, who missed the joint practices and the preseason game against the Lions with a concussion, was back to practice as a non-contact player. Wearing a red jersey, Neal participated only in walk-thru periods.

The rookie center played 32 snaps — all in the first half — during the Giants' 21-16 exhibition opener against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

NY Giants will be counting on Joe Schoen's second rookie class to produce as many as three starters and at least three other contributors on game day.

DeVito clan watched Saturday as the 25-year-old notched his first NFL touchdown pass.

Aside from Hyatt being a non-factor in his first NFL game, first-round cornerback Deonte Banks had his ups and downs with a pass breakup while also benefiting from Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams dropping a deep pass. Meanwhile, center John Michael Schmitz Jr., a second-rounder out of Minnesota, fared better while playing the entire first half, and sixth-round cornerback Tre Hawkins III had mostly good moments (several passes defended) aside from a missed tackle.

Shep is still Him

Of the 10 categories Daniel Jones was only in the top 10 for one: at No. 7 for rushing ability. He did receive votes for arm strength, touch, field vision, compete level/toughness, and second-reaction ability.

Mike Tannenbaum felt Jones was snubbed in the decision-making with the football category, stating "No quarterback improved more in this area in 2022 than Jones, who had only five interceptions and six fumbles last season under the guidance of coach Brian Daboll. With pass-catcher Darren Waller added to the mix in New York, I expect a similar season out of Jones in 2023."

In practice today he did it all himself, intercepting a pass and racing untouched to the end zone.

"Just being able to understand where I fit in our scheme and being able to play off that and being able to play freely where I'm at in my position," Belton said. "Just being able to make a play. It wasn't really understanding of our offense, but just an understanding of football in general. Kind of what teams would try and do on third down, especially, being able to use all of that and make a play."

“When you get that second contract and you’re gonna be the quarterback for the future, there’s gonna be expectations,” Manning said. “I think he understands that and knows that…with Daniel, it’s still about winning games. He has a lot of rushing touchdowns and rushing yards. Those things add up. It’s not about throwing touchdowns, it’s about getting touchdowns.”

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley can become the most exciting 1-2 punch on offense as the Giants have ever had.

Waller and Jones working on their timing

After day one, I’m sure the narrative was probably that we didn’t do well and the Lions defense dominated. I didn’t necessarily do a ton of reading, but I’m sure that was the narrative based on the way the day went. So us coming back the next day and executing at a high level and playing better shows resilience. It shows we have the ability to bounce back and we can execute at a high level regardless of who we’re up against.

Jason Pinnock, Giants — The third-year safety who was picked off the waiver wire last August already had the viral highlight of the summer – a dazzling, one-handed interception over TE Darren Waller in practice. Then in the preseason opener, he added an interception, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup – pretty good for only playing five snaps.

Lance Medow offered that if there's one position the Giants are looking for someone to emerge, it's a third pass rusher.

With Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari in the mix, New York has two young bookends off the edge, but most teams that have a knack for getting after the quarterback and consistently pile up sacks, showcase a reliable third option. In Saturday's preseason opener, we got a taste of some potential options: Tomon Fox, Oshane Ximines and Habakkuk Baldonado.

“He’s yelling, but it’s coming from a good place,” said Beasley.

Paul Schwartz offers why The Glare is something we all should be familiar with:

The glare is not irrelevant just because Daboll a day later declared it a “non-issue,’’ but anyone making too much — or much at all, really — of any of this is digging where there is not anything of great import to be uncovered. Daboll is emotional. And emotive. He blows up in practice for the smallest things — a bad quarterback-center exchange, a jump offsides — because he knows the littlest details can mess up the biggest plans. Heck, we all saw it in his very first game as the head coach. The Giants were trailing 20-13 at the Titans and Daniel Jones came up painfully short on a back-shoulder pass to Saquon Barkley in the end zone, an errant throw that turned into an easy interception for Amani Hooker. When Jones took a seat on the bench there was no escaping the ire of the new boss man. Daboll ripped off his headset and lit into Jones, who remained seated, Daboll shaking his head in disgust as his quarterback took the verbal barrage.

Former #Giants WR Golden Tate discussed his former teammate, QB Daniel Jones, on @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/6yCUA6PUoQ — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 14, 2023

This week’s opponent

Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall’s condition will be monitored after he made an early exit from Monday’s practice. Multiple reporters at practice shared that Marshall took a cart ride away from the field with a member of the team’s training staff. It was not immediately clear what happened to knock Marshall out of the session.

The rookie quarterback, who played three series in his league debut, kept a positive attitude about taking three hits in six pass attempts. “That’s part of the game,” Young said. “Football is a physical sport. It’s part of the job description. You’re going to get hit. That’s the game we play. It’s part of the job; you know that’s coming, so that’s not something I think of.”

Beyoncé put on a much better show at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday than Bryce Young did Saturday. Fortunately, Beyoncé wasn’t behind the Carolina offensive line. The group that was supposed to be a strength never gave Young a chance to develop any rhythm in his preseason debut.

Around the league

Cowboys holdout Zack Martin agrees to reworked deal | ESPN.com

Patriots signing ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal worth up to $6 million | NFL.com

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn feels he gained ‘a lot of confidence’ from performance vs. Jaguars | NFL.com

Dan Campbell: Lions fans were so loud Giants had to use silent counts in a preseason game | Pro Football Talk

Eagles LB Shaun Bradley suffers season-ending Achilles injury | ESPN.com

Michael Oher claims Tuohy family tricked him into agreeing to conservatorship | Pro Football Talk

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list, returns to practice | NFL.com

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor expected back with team this week, but Pro Bowl RB still wants to be traded | CBSSports.com

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson expected to make debut vs. Cincinnati | ESPN.com

Raiders legend Marcus Allen says NFL's RB situation is 'almost like collusion' | CBSSports.com

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) cleared for football activity, on track to start Week 1 | NFL.com

Chiefs-Saints: Andy Reid says starters were ‘flat’ in preseason loss | Arrowhead Pride

How Ben Johnson Fixed the Detroit Lions’ Offense and Jared Goff | The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa is learning how to fall: Could jiu-jitsu help save his career? | The Athletic

2023 NFL preseason Week 1 winners and losers: Justin Fields, Saints offense, young WRs | CBSSports.com

NFL rolls out more revisions to the lowering the helmet rule | Pro Football Talk

