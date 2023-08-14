Preaseason Week 1: One last look back at Giants vs. Lions

The New York Giants lost their opening preseason game to the Detroit Lions by a score of 21-16. However, preseason is an evaluatory process where we learn necessary information that can be utilized during the regular season; the Giants, and all of us, learned about backend roster depth, as well as the upside of certain young players.

In this video, I dissect what we saw on offense and defense while using the All-22 film to substantiate claims. There’s still plenty to learn about this roster, and spots are still undetermined. Please enjoy this brief video!