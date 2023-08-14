Giants news, 8/14: Injury updates, Carolina Panthers up next

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
The week ahead
The Giants open this week’s three-day block of practices on Monday at 10 a.m. They will practice Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and will host the Carolina Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. in their second preseason game.
Coach Brian Daboll said Saturday he should have updates on Monday regarding players like wide receiver Collin Johnson and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, injured Friday in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
We might also find out Monday when the Giants expect players like Evan Neal (concussion), Bary Brightwell, Tyre Phillips, and Devery Hamilton to return to practice.
Daniel Jones goes undercover pic.twitter.com/b9UejeVHdl— New York Giants (@Giants) August 13, 2023
