What we can learn from Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Lions

Let’s take a look back at the New York Giants Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts from their preseason-opening loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday. What can we learn?
Offense
- Veteran wide receivers Cole Beasley (4 catches, 33 yards, an offense-best 81.1 PFF grade in 10 snaps) and Jamison Crowder (2 catches, 32 yards, an 80.8 grade in 12 snaps) are no match for the backup defensive backs they were playing against.
- It was hard to see the way tackles Korey Cunningham and Wyatt Davis were playing, but backup guards Shane Lemieux and Sean Harlow played well in their 27 snaps. Lemieux had a 74.5 PFF grade, including a stellar 85.0 in pass protection. Lemieux did not allow a single pressure in 20 pass-blocking snaps. Harlow allowed just two hurries in those same 20 pass-blocking snaps.
- Right guard Ben Bredeson graded out decently at 63.3 in 32 snaps. He surrendered a sack in 19 pass-blocking reps. Josh Ezeudu, at left guard, graded at 51.1. He had a sub-par 48.4 run-blocking grade, but allowed just one hurry.
- Korey Cunningham (37.0) and Wyatt Davis (28.6) were the lowest-graded offensive players. Truthfully, we didn’t need Pro Football Focus to tell us those players struggled on Friday. Cunningham, a true tackle and an experienced player, was the bigger disappointment. He had a 17.4 pass-blocking grade, allowing two sacks and six pressures in 41 pass-blocking snaps. Davis can be forgiven as he is not a tackle and was playing there only out of necessity.
- Rookie center John Michael Schmitz graded at 53.5, including a 72.9 pass-blocking score. He did not allow any pressures in 19 pass-blocking snaps, but PFF has him for a below average 46.3 run-blocking grade. That, honestly, is a bit surprising. To the naked eye, it looked like Schmitz was better than that as a run blocker.
- Matt Peart, you ask? A decent 56.3 grade, but just 48.7 as a run blocker. In pass protection, Peart allowed just one hurry in 21 pass-blocking snaps.
Defense
- No surprise that safety Jason Pinnock earned a team-best 92.3 grade with an interception, two passes defensed, and a tackle for loss in just five snaps.
- Micah McFadden isn’t going quietly in his competition with Darrian Beavers for a starting linebacker spot. He posted a stellar 90.5 grade in just 14 snaps.
- Undrafted free agents Alex Cook and Dyontae Johnson graded well. Cook, a safety, earned an 82.0 score with seven tackles and a pass breakup in 35 snaps. Johnson, an inside linebacker, earned an 81.9 grade with six tackles and a quarterback hit in 35 snaps.
- Rookie cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III? Banks graded at 70.5 and was credited with zero receptions allowed in three targets. Hawkins scored a 64.3, probably dinged for a missed tackle. He allowed four receptions in six targets.
- Four players who did not help themselves in bids for roster spots were cornerback Zyon Gilbert (48.3), cornerback Gemon Green (42.4), cornerback Rodarius Williams (30.9 with two missed tackles), and linebacker Cam Brown (30.2).
Loading comments...