Giants news, 8/12: Roster projection, Evan Neal, Kayvon Thibodeaux effort questioned, more headlines

As the New York Giants opened their preseason against the Detroit Lions on Friday night, BBV's Ed Valentine updated our 53-man roster projection. Among the players whose play has moved them on the roster include OL Matt Peart, QB Tommy DeVito, WR Cole Beasley, and CB Darnay Holmes.

Other Giant observations

SI’s Patricia Trabia, a recent guest on the Valentine Views podcast, offers what the Giants' 53-man roster look like? We still have three weeks to find out, but here is an early projection.

A video profile of RT Evan Neal, including reflections on his play last year

Welcome to Okeechobee!



We follow Evan Neal back home in the premiere episode of



Watch: https://t.co/1THDMSYnk5 pic.twitter.com/BS6TWekHQh — New York Giants (@Giants) August 10, 2023

Sitting Jackson will set the stage for sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III to prove that his impressive camp will carry over to game day. Fellow rookie Deonte Banks is locked in as the other starter, but the first-round pick needs preseason reps to build confidence after a bumpy start to camp. The slot corner spot is up in the air, so the competition between Darnay Holmes and Cor’Dale Flott should continue in the preseason games. Flott has ground to make up, which is discouraging since Holmes hasn’t seized the job either. There’s also a backup spot on the perimeter to be claimed (perhaps by a player not yet on the roster). Undrafted rookie Gemon Green has flashed, so he could use the preseason games to strengthen his case for a spot.

The competition at every position group is real, and it is especially robust among quarterback Daniel Jones’ targets.

Among the Giants listed are RB Saquon Barkley, DL Leonard Williams, and S Xavier McKinney.

“Backup quarterback is definitely an interesting position,” Taylor said.

What sort of first impression will rookie running back Eric Gray make? Saquon Barkley is not expected to play, there is no sense putting too much wear and tear on backup Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell is out with an injury. So Gray will get the ball on offense — he is an adept pass-catcher out of the backfield — and he also will get a shot as a kick returner.

Tommy DeVito's journey to the hometown NY Giants has been a fun one. Now the NY quarterback looks to take next step in Friday's preseason opener

Dexter Lawrence mic’d up during practice last week

According to a report from Rick Spielman, Hutchinson was “unblockable” with double-digit sacks, while Thibodeaux “just blended in.” In addition, Spielman noted that Thibodeaux doesn’t practice with the same effort that Hutchinson does.

With Darren Waller in the fold, Saquon Barkley’s contract resolved, and a year of familiarity in Daboll’s system under his belt, Boomer expects big things from Jones and the Giants offense.

“His growth was stunted because of the instability of the Giants front office…it is a lot about personalities, whether they can get along with each other,” Boomer said. “Daniel was so young and so green. He didn’t come from a high-profile school. It wasn’t like he came from LSU or Alabama, where every game was a live-or-die game. I just think now that he finally has the coaches that have unlocked the athleticism he has and permeated into his head, ‘Don’t turn the freakin’ ball over,’ I think they’re gonna let him loose a little bit this year.”

New York Giants: Daniel Jones' approximate value skyrocketed in 2022. In fact, it more than doubled for the now-26-year-old, now-extremely rich franchise quarterback. You're allowed to remain concerned about Jones' ability to become a star, but there's no denying he made significant progress in his fourth season and he's got plenty of offensive support entering Year 5.

WFAN will continue as the flagship station of the team, airing all preseason, regular season and postseason games. The two also announced expanded programming for the 2023 season, including the launch of a new weekly preview show called “Big Blue Kickoff Live” airing on Saturday mornings during the regular season.

In addition, all three WFAN daily shows will broadcast live from Giants Training Camp on Monday, August 14th beginning at 6 a.m. ET. “Boomer & Gio,” “Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata” and “Evan & Tiki” will kick off the Giants Training Camp Special with interviews from players, coaches, front office members, and legends.

This week’s opponent

Carolina Panthers: The pieces are there for Bryce Young It’s a similar situation in Carolina, except Young is a rookie No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers have more offensive experience with Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr. and Miles Sanders on board, and new head coach Frank Reich is one of the sport’s top offensive minds. Don’t be shocked if Carolina is extremely competitive right out of the gate in a new era.

Sanders signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason and the team will likely take any precautions necessary to make sure he’s available to assist Young once the games start to count.

There's a wealth of talent across the secondary; if you count Jeremy Chinn﻿, listed as a nickel cornerback on the unofficial depth chart but expected to be deployed in multiple spots, they boast five players taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. This includes two first-rounders in Jaycee Horn (eighth overall in 2021) and CJ Henderson (ninth overall in 2020, taken by the Jaguars).

