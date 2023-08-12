Giants coach Brian Daboll: Viral reaction to punt return TD a ‘non-issue’

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said his reaction to Friday’s 94-yard punt return touchdown surrendered to the Detroit Lions, staring angrily at special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, was a “non-issue.”

“Competitive guy. We’re all competitive and we’re in a competitive environment,” Daboll said. “I hold everybody, not just T-Mac, myself, and everybody else to a high standard.

“Love T-Mac.”

If you haven’t seen it, here it is:

Brian Daboll’s at Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey after that 94-yard punt return for a TD by the Lions. pic.twitter.com/PWEo5Bk9yL — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 12, 2023

Injury updates

Wide receiver Collin Johnson (knee) and cornerback Cor’dale Flott (abdominal) left Friday’s game with injuries.

Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t have updates on those players, on a possible ankle injury for punter Jamie Gillan, or anyone else.

“There’s people getting looked at,” Daboll said. “Those are all kind of up in the air ... there’s guys with doctors now. Relative to where we are with those I’ll have better clarity on Monday.”

Daboll was also non-committal about when players like Evan Neal (concussion), Gary Brightwell, Tyre Phillips, and Devery Hamilton would return to practice.

Eric Gray’s debut as a returner

The Giants are obviously interested in taking a long look at rookie running back Eric Gray, the team’s fifth-round pick, as a return man. He handled three punt returns (two returns for 8 yards and a fair catch) and three kickoff returns (averaging 20.7 yards).

“Fielded the ball well,” Daboll said. “We’ll try again. We’ll try to get him as many reps back there as we can ... made good decisions.”

Offensive line play

Daboll was pleased with the interior play of guards Josh Ezeudu and Ben Bredeson.

“I thought for the most part they did a good job,” he said. “They got some movement inside at the line of scrimmage.”

Daboll said rookie center John Michael Schmitz “did a good job of communicating with his linemates ... for his first outing at center for us I was pleased.”